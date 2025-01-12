Former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently been recorded being kicked off an American plane by one of the flight attendants after getting involved in a disagreement with a member of staff. The UFC Hall of Fame inductee can be seen in the clip speaking to a flight attendant, who eventually took the decision to remove the Russian from the plane.

Witnesses to the event stated that Khabib was sitting in the emergency row, and because of this, the flight attendant asked the MMA legend if he would be able to assist his co-passengers if there was an emergency. This sparked some confusion as the 36-year-old didn’t understand what the flight attendant meant, resulting in a small argument.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's professional MMA record (as of 12/01/25) 29 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

The flight attendant then asked Khabib to move seats, which ‘The Eagle’ took objection to. The flight attendant can be heard saying: “We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row, or you’re going to have to get off this plane.”

Khabib, who was clearly frustrated, stated that he thought it was “unfair.” The former fighter can also be heard saying: “When I was in check-in, they asked me do I know English… and I say yes. Then why you guys do this?”

Video: Khabib Getting Ejected From Flight

The flight attendant didn’t seem to want to engage in conversation with the fighter and said: “I am not going to do this back and forth. I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead ask for you off the plane.”

The flight attendant eventually requested a supervisor come and escort the former MMA fighter off the plane. Khabib, who is wearing a blue jacket and had his hood up, can be seen leaving the row and walking with the steward towards the front of the plane.