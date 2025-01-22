Paris Saint-Germain fans may have to wait longer than anticipated to see their new star signing, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in action. The 23-year-old, who made history as the club's first Georgian player after joining from Napoli last week, will not be making his debut against Manchester City in this Wednesday's crucial Champions League match due to a peculiarity in UEFA's regulations.

The Parisian club won a bidding war to acquire his services, spending a reported £59m on his signature as PSG look to bolster their ambitions to become a European juggernaut in the coming years. Kvaratskhelia starred on the left wing for Napoli during their 2022/23 Serie A winning season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 34 games.

However, when the French champions try to rescue their Champions League future on Wednesday night against the reigning English champions, the winger will not be eligible to make the squad.

Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Cannot Play

He is not cup-tied

Kvaratskhelia has not featured in European competition with Napoli this season, but UEFA rules mean he will not be able to feature in the Champions League until after the league phase is over, according to L'Equipe. This is because clubs in the competition can only field players in the long-running league phase if their names were submitted to UEFA before September 3, 2024.

With Kvaratskhelia only joining on January 17, 2025, he must watch from the sidelines until after PSG's final league phase game against Stuttgart on January 29. If PSG qualify for the knockout stage, they will then be able to submit a maximum of three new players before February 6, 2025, meaning the Georgian could still feature in Europe this season.

But with the club 25th in the table - one point off the play-offs - Kvaratskhelia may have arrived too late for Champions League action this season. PSG have just seven points, with two wins from six games in the round-robin phase, and are seven points off eighth-placed Lille, the bottom of the sides in line for automatic qualification.

The 23-year-old is eligible to feature for his new club in other competitions right away, meaning he could make his debut when PSG host Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Additionally, with PSG holding a nine-point lead over Marseille at the top of the standings, the Georgian international has a much stronger chance of achieving success in the domestic league.