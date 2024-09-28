Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier was spotted wearing odd boots, one Adidas and one Puma, during his side’s Premier League encounter with Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday. It seems the right-back didn’t have time to change both boots after clashing with Jack Grealish.

The Englishman, who was linked with an exit over the summer transfer window, has worked his way back into Eddie Howe’s starting XI after a period of absence – and has been given the mundane task of marking his compatriot on home turf.

Remarkably, however, the ex-Atletico Madrid man was seen wearing two different coloured boots, which left fans on X (formerly Twitter) baffled as they wonder what has occurred to force him into an early boot change.

Trippier Saves Time by Swapping One Boot

'There are two different designs'

Sharp-eyed viewers of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off have realised that Trippier, 34, has been sporting odd boots – one that is blue and the other being of an orange tint - since an incident during the fixture’s early stages.

In the 15th minute, while Manchester City winger Grealish was down on the floor after attempting to block the Newcastle man’s shot, Trippier was spotted fiddling with his boots after the clash between the two Englishmen, which suggests that's where the problem with his right boot occurred.

However, given that referees have been clamping down on player’s re-starting play, whatever problem Trippier had with his boots needed to be fixed as soon as physically possible. As a result, when changing his boots shortly after the collision with the left-winger, Trippier only managed to swap one of his two boots, leaving him looking slightly odd.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reported: "Kieran Trippier just came to the touchline to change his boots, or at least his boot. He changed the right one but the left remained. There are two different designs."

There have been times in the past when players have opted for two different coloured boots as a fashion statement or as part of a marketing campaign - namely, Mario Balotelli back in 2014 - there haven't been many times when professionals have been forced into making such a noticeable change.

Returning to the turf for the second stage of the Premier League encounter, Trippier, who had time to sort out his fashion mishap in the changing rooms, was back to wearing a pair of boots that matched. Just as he started the game, he was wearing his typical purple Puma boots.

Newcastle Struggle Without Isak

Man City's Gvardiol netted the opener

Despite enjoying plenty of possession and getting the better of Pep Guardiola's side in many positions, Newcastle's lack of firepower in the absence of Alexander Isak is a massive issue for Howe and his entourage without an authentic centre forward leading the Magpies' line.

Newcastle vs Man City - Last Five Meetings Date Score Competition 16/03/24 Man City 2-0 Newcastle FA Cup 13/01/24 Newcastle 2-3 Man City Premier League 27/09/23 Newcastle 1-0 Man City League Cup 19/08/23 Man City 1-0 Newcastle Premier League 04/03/23 Man City 2-0 Newcastle Premier League

It was defender Josko Gvardiol who netted the visitors' opener 10 minutes before the interval, and it was an excellently-taken finish with his right foot from the Croat. Despite being without the enigmatic Swede in Isak, the ever-reliable Anthony Gordon stepped up to the spot and converted in the 58th minute.