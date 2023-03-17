We have seen celebrities make bizarre appearances at football matches before, with Will Ferrell swapping Hollywood for Wrexham just last month – but seeing Kim Kardashian at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal took on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League was even more surprising.

The social media influencer and television star was at the game along with her son Saint, as the Gunners and Leões treated them to 120 minutes of action.

It was a close run affair, with the scores level after Granit Xhaka’s opener and Pedro Gonçalves’ sensational strike, and Sporting only progressed after a penalty shootout.

It was a great game for Kim and Saint to be in attendance for – but why were they there?

Why Kim Kardashian was at the Emirates

While someone in the family certainly seems to be a die-hard Arsenal fan, the Kardashians were also in attendance for their own careers.

Carrie Brown reported on beIN SPORTS ahead of last night’s game that the social media star was at the Emirates as part of a documentary that she was starring in.

'In the week that Pep Guardiola has said that he was upset that Julia Roberts went to Manchester United instead of the Etihad, the biggest influencer of them all here at the Emirates,' Brown said.

'When everyone said that Manchester City would run away with the title with Haaland, the attention here is at the Emirates. Kim Kardashian, here to record a documentary tonight.

'Her son was seen in their third kit for his birthday party in January. Clearly, Arsenal is the talk of the world.'

But although Kim might be there for her own career, her son Saint was loving the whole experience, and was seen celebrating Bukayo Saka’s penalty in his own Katie McCabe shirt on Kim’s Instagram story.

In their third kit earlier this year and bouncing like everyone else was last night - he is Arsenal through and through.

Watch: Kim Kardashian watching Arsenal play Sporting Lisbon explained

Mikel Arteta: 'We weren't at our level'

While Saint might have been ecstatic following Saka’s spot kick, it ended in heartbreak as Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League on penalties.

Garbiel Martinelli missed the decisive kick, with Antonio Adan also making vital saves throughout the 90 and in extra time to keep the scores level.

Speaking after the game, Arteta was disappointed by his side’s exit from the competition, saying that there were things that they should have done better.

'Huge blow obviously,' Arteta told BT Sport. 'There were moments, especially in the first 75 minutes that we weren’t at our level. We gave every single ball away and we did not have the capacity to dominate the game and take the game where we wanted.

'It’s true that in the last 15 minutes that we had the chances, and in extra time we had the chances to win it, and when it goes down to penalties then it’s a lot of uncertainty and we lost it.'

He highlighted that his side won fewer duels than they should have done and that they gave the ball away in dangerous areas among other things, all of which created an open game, but said that he would not have to change much as his side push for a first Premier League title since 2004.

'Just look at ourselves and what we’ve done and why we were not good enough to go through, congratulate Sporting,' he said.

'And now we have 11 games and the first one is Palace which is a final.'

Arsenal host Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 19th March, where Arteta will be hoping to stretch his side’s Premier League winning streak to six games.