Highlights The New York Knicks clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference despite a tough first-round matchup with either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.

The Knicks chose to prioritize winning over manipulating playoff seeding earning praise from around the league.

The Knicks will have to wait for the Play-In Tournament results to see who they will play in the first round.

The New York Knicks clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference on Sunday with a thrilling, 120-119 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

On the surface, it's a major achievement for the Knicks: despite an injury-riddled 2024, they won 50 games, earned home-court advantage through the second round of the playoffs, and avoided the Boston Celtics side of the bracket.

But anyone paying close attention to the standings and Sunday's goings-on saw something more problematic: with the way the Eastern Conference bracket broke, the Knicks winning Sunday's game and clinching the second seed sets them up to either play the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. (The Sixers and Heat play in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, with the winner securing the seventh seed).

Either team presents a brutal matchup for the Knicks: the dark magic of the Heat, who knocked the Knicks out of last year's playoffs and regularly outperform their regular-season level in the postseason, or the 76ers, led by the reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is 31-8 with Embiid in the lineup this season.

It didn't have to be this way. With every team in the NBA playing on Sunday afternoon, it became clear late in the Knicks-Bulls game that the less-experienced Indiana Pacers were going to clinch the sixth seed while the Sixers and Heat fell into the Play-In Tournament. The Knicks could have thrown the towel on Sunday's game to get the third seed and set up a potentially easier first-round matchup with the Pacers.

The Knicks chose not to.

The Knicks Play To Win

Throwing in the towel is simply not in the blood of this Knicks team.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau practically scoffed at the notion after the game.

"Really? I mean the object is to win. Put everything you have into winning. That’s the bottom line.”

Donte DiVincenzo echoed that point after the game as well.

"You know who we play for. Everything counts. It doesn't matter the type of game it is. We want to win every single game."

Jalen Brunson acknowledged that the Knicks will have a tough opponent, but said the team focuses only on getting better each game.

Not every team played this way. The Cleveland Cavaliers rested multiple players, essentially forfeiting any shot of getting the third seed — though their reward is a second-round matchup with the Celtics if they advance.

Indeed, in the greater NBA universe, there is some trepidation about "gaming" the system and trying to rig the right playoff matchups. The superstitious belief that it can tempt fate, perhaps setting up a team for an upset to a lower-ranked opponent.

Seth Partnow of The Athletic, the former Director of Basketball Research for the Milwaukee Bucks — a leader in the NBA analytics community — even praised the Knicks for their strategy on Sunday.

The Knicks may very well lose a first-round matchup with either the Sixers or Heat. But they can sleep peacefully knowing it wasn't for a lack of trying.