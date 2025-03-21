The upcoming Misfits boxing headliner between founder and internet sensation KSI, and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, has been postponed.

The fight was set to become one of the most significant that fledgling upstart fight firm Misfits had booked, because of the star power and notoriety of both combatants, atop a card scheduled for the 29th of March in Manchester. However, the bout will now have to be re-booked after illness compromised KSI's health and fitness.

The 31-year-old entertainer, who has built a following on YouTube as an influencer, musician, and aspiring fighter, enjoyed a soaring popularity through FIFA video games and ultimately parlayed that into a boxing venture that has seen him take on Joe Weller, Logan Paul twice, Swarmz and Pineda, FaZe, Joe Fournier, and Tommy Fury. Victory over someone like Danis could have accelerated a mega-event against Jake Paul.

Related Deontay Wilder Coach Eyes Francis Ngannou Mega-Fight Deontay Wilder's coach Malik Scott looks ahead to a boxing mega-fight against Francis Ngannou.

Why KSI vs Dillon Danis Has Been Postponed

Illness affected KSI's ability to be optimally prepared for the Misfits headliner