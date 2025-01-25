WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has gone viral following an emotional tweet during which he begged fans not to use a nickname that he was known by earlier in his career. The 56-year-old wrestled his final WWE match in April 2019, losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

The 1996 Olympic gold medal winner would be released by the company a year later as a result of cost-cutting measures, bringing to an end his second stint with the company. He had previously worked for the promotion between October 1998 to August 2006, when he was fired for refusing to undergo treatment for addiction problems.

Following his release, Angle swiftly joined rival company TNA Wrestling, where he would enjoy a lighter schedule, but still struggle with personal challenges and substance abuse issues. He became so associated with his drug problems at the time that fans even gave him the nickname 'Perc Angle' - a reference to his reliance on the pain medication percocet.