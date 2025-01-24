Kyle Walker may be the latest addition to AC Milan, but fans expecting to see the England international make his debut imminently will have to wait a little longer, according to reports. The 34-year-old completed a move to the Serie A giants on an initial loan deal that includes an option for a permanent move until 2027.

Walker first made his desire to leave Manchester City clear at the beginning of the month and is set to meet his new teammates on Friday. However, it is expected that the full-back will not make his debut for the Rossoneri until next month due to complications regarding a work permit.

Walker Available to Make AC Milan Debut in February

The defender will miss this weekend's clash with Parma and next week's Champions League tie

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Walker must wait for a work permit to be approved in order to stay in Italy for longer than 90 days, a process that now takes longer since England is no longer part of the European Union. While it is claimed that Walker will likely stay in the country and could watch from the stands when his new side hosts the Crusaders on Sunday, he is not expected to feature in any capacity.

However, this means that the Champions League winner may be thrown straight into the fire, as his debut could take place in one of the biggest derbies in Europe when Milan host Inter on 2nd February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has played Inter Milan three times in his career, winning twice and losing once.

There have been some question marks from the Rossoneri fanbase regarding Walker's signing, with some wondering why Sergio Conceicao brought in the defender given his recent decline in form and his 'problematic' private life. Walker will be hoping to return to his best in his new surroundings, having already established a legacy as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever right-backs.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/01/2024