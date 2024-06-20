Highlights England international Kyle Walker was seen changing his boots early on against Denmark.

Walker had gone down off the ball after slipping over whilst crossing the ball.

The state of the Waldstadion surface is down to the stadium's roof being closed overnight.

It was an eventful start to proceedings in England's second Euro 2024 group game against Denmark.

Having named an unchanged XI despite calls to drop Phil Foden and Trent-Aexander Arnold, Gareth Southgate will have felt justified in his decision when Harry Kane cooly finished from close range to give the Three Lions the lead. However, England's record goalscorer was at fault for giving the ball away inside his own half, leading to Morten Hjulmand unleashing a strike from distance which beat Jordan Pickford and levelled proceedings.

Kane's opener was set by former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker, as the pacey full-back burst down the right-hand side to cut the ball back to the captain. This came just moments after the 34-year-old was seen changing his boots following an early injury scare.

Why Kyle Walker Changed His Boots

The right-back went down off the ball in the opening stages

With England's other full-back options occupying other areas of the pitch, the Manchester City man is England's primary option on the right-side of defence. With no clear alternatives, England supporters were bound to have their hearts in their mouths when Walker went down off the ball.

Replays showed that the defender had rolled his ankle whilst attempting an early cross, with fears of a possible serious injury on the minds of many across the nation. Thankfully, Walker was able to continue, but not after changing into a different pair of boots.

The reason for this appears to be down to the slippery surface at the Waldstadion pitch in Frankfurt. Throughout the opening 45 minutes, it was clear that the pitch was not in the best condition, with Jordan Pickford's goalmouth looking particularly muddy.

Walker was not the only player to struggle with the field of play, with teammate Marc Guehi being caught slamming on the turf in frustration after he lost possession ahead of the throw-in where Denmark found their equalising goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harry Kane has played more games for England under Gareth Southgate than Kyle Walker.

Waldstadion Roof Closed For Denmark vs England

Poor weather threatened to delay the game

Concerns regarding the Waldstadion surface prompted officials to make the decision to close the stadium's roof ahead of the game. As per talkSPORT, the decision was made to shut the rooftop on Wednesday evening before the Danish national team took the pitch to train ahead of Thursday's fixture.

Due to poor weather across Wednesday and Thursday, it was decided that the roof would not be opened in order to avoid delays. It appears that the humidity in the stadium has impacted the playing surface, with lumps of grass being taken out of the pitch on multiple occasions.

A severe weather warning was sent across the country yesterday evening, with many fan parks forced to be closed due to the torrential weather.