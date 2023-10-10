Highlights Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover were involved in a post-match altercation following Sunday's clash between the two Premier League teams.

Walker seemed displeased with something Jover had done and refused to shake his hand after the game.

The reason for the altercation has now come to light, with Jover reportedly branded a "hypocrite."

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, were involved in a post-match altercation following Sunday’s clash between the two Premier League titans. Footage of the Yorkshire-born star rose to the surface following their chastening 1-0 loss at the hands of Mikel Arteta and Co. as he seemed displeased with something that Jover, who had previously worked at the Etihad Stadium, had done.

The game in itself – for the neutrals at least – was not overly enticing as Pep Guardiola and Arteta embarked in a game of chess as the duo tried to pick their other’s weaknesses. Gabriel Martinelli, who started the affair on the substitutes bench, provided the all-important moment as his goal bound effort, which deflected off Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, flew into Ederson’s net.

Guardiola’s outfit were unable to respond in the remaining minutes left of the contest and so Arsenal chief Arteta finally got one over his former colleague in Manchester.

What happened between Kyle Walker and Arsenal’s set-piece coach?

Emotions were high as both sets of players headed towards the tunnel. Walker – along with his teammates – was disheartened by the result and was seen refusing to shake Jover’s hand as the former Manchester City staff member offered a handshake after their defeat.

As Walker continued to walk away from the potential peace offering, the full-back then seemed aggrieved by a snide comment made by Jover as he turned back in an attempt to square up. Erling Haaland, who was unnervingly quiet during the affair, backed up his teammate as tensions rose before a flurry of members from both camps rushed to defuse the situation unearthing on the Emirates touchline. You can watch the footage below:

Bukayo Saka, who missed the all-important tie via an injury problem, was seen removing Jover from the situation as the 41-year-old continued to wag his finger in discontent at Walker and Haaland’s reactions. When asked about the public bust-up on Sunday, Guardiola remained very coy as he refused to give any unnecessary information:

“I know what happened, but I won’t say anything. They know it.”

Why did Kyle Walker refuse to shake Jover’s hand?

Arsenal and Manchester City were embroiled in a two-horse race for Premier League glory last campaign and while the former lead the way for the majority of the season, it was the latter that finished in the top spot, five points adrift from the rest of the pack.

Guardiola reigned victorious in both league meetings with the Gunners in their treble-winning season and Jover – now at Arsenal – refused to shake hands with the Manchester City crop; which, in turn, was seen as a sign of disrespect by the eventual champions, per MailOnline.

Following the two defeats in 2022/23, Jover is said to have kept his hands out of reach behind his back as he showed ‘no interest’ in congratulating his former players. Sources close to the situation reportedly branded the set-piece coach as a ‘hypocrite’ for purposefully heading in Walker’s direction as he actively asked for a handshake from the defender as his side finally one-upped his former club.

What next for Arsenal and Man City?

With the Premier League pausing for the international break, both Guardiola and Arteta will be using the next two weeks to plan for upcoming games and, in Guardiola's case, reset. City have now lost two league matches in a row, hardly what fans have come to expect from them.

City will resume their title charge with a game against Brighton on Saturday 21st October, while Arsenal have a London derby to look forward to. They face Chelsea on the same day, hoping to record another big victory in their quest for silverware.