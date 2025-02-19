Kyle Walker has breathed new life into his career since sealing a permanent move to AC Milan in the January transfer window. The former Manchester City right-back reluctantly came to terms with the fact that he could no longer keep pace with the Premier League’s relentless demands.

After amassing five league titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups, and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest right-backs of all time, he handed in his transfer request and embarked on a new adventure. So far, so good - that’s the sentiment from Milan, where the Sheffield-born defender has been a rock-solid presence for the Rossoneri.

However, one peculiar habit has caught the eye of his new supporters - his rather theatrical pre-match ritual. Football has never been short on superstition, and Walker has added his own unique twist. Just as the players step onto the pitch, he takes a hefty gulp of water before dramatically spitting it into the air, creating a misty halo above him. The Milan faithful have even turned it into part of their matchday chants. Strange as it may seem, there’s actually a fascinating backstory behind it.

Inspiration Behind Kyle Walker's Pre-Match Ritual

The Englishman has always been a big fan of WWE

Walker recently explained the reason behind why he spits water out before every match. As per an interview with GQ, he revealed: "When I was growing up, the big craze was to watch the wresting round at one of your friend's houses on a Friday night.

"Triple H was winning everything, so he just became my favourite, and he did that [spitting out water]. So I started doing it when I was 16 and have just continued it my whole career."

Walker's inner child must have been gassed back in 2018 when, after England beat Nigeria at the World Cup, Triple H himself took to X to congratulate the right-back and acknowledge his pre-match routine. "Confidence in the ring or on the pitch. Great form, great distance," wrote the five-time WWE Champion.

Walker has started all six of the matches AC Milan have played since his arrival over the winter period. Except for struggling against Feyenoord's Igor Paixao in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round, the England international has largely been on top form. It remains to be seen where Thomas Tuchel sees the veteran fitting in, but right now, there's no reason Walker can't continue to play for the Three Lions as they begin their World Cup qualifying next month.