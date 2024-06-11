Highlights Kylian Mbappe had a trial with Real Madrid in 2012 but was not signed due to concerns.

A former Real Madrid youth coach has stated that the club were not impressed with his physical attributes.

Mbappe has now signed for Real Madrid 12 years later, with the club's interest in him never waning after he emerged as a star at Monaco.

It's a deal that has been years in the making, but Real Madrid have finally got their man. Kylian Mbappe will join the Spanish giants on a free transfer ahead of the 2024/25 season. But the La Liga champions had the opportunity to sign the French international in 2012 after a trial, and a former youth coach has revealed exactly why they declined to sign him.

Mbappe had a tryout with the Spanish giants 12 years ago, at the request of club legend Zinedine Zidane, when he was just 13 years old. However, things did not work out for either party in the end, with Madrid declining to take a chance on the young prodigy.

Speaking about his brief stint with the club all those years ago, Mbappe told France 2 in 2024, via 90min: I was invited by Real Madrid. I spent four days there. I saw all the superstars, the whole team, my head was spinning.

"After that, I had to go back and do three days of cleaning in my mother's classroom. I went from the top of the world to the bottom."

Why Madrid Declined to Sign Mbappe

Youth coach says his physicality let him down

If Madrid had the foresight to see exactly what Mbappe would become, they, and most clubs in the world, would have offered a lucrative deal to sign him. But they could only base any offer on what they saw in front of them, and those examining the future star in his trial saw flaws in his game.

Former youth coach for Madrid, Ruben de la Red, told AS that physically, Mbappe wasn't where coaches wanted him to be, despite his dribbling and speed being notable attributes. That, consequently, led to the club not making him an offer.

"Zidane brought him because he was a boy he knew," De La Red said. "He came to try him out. He had his little things; speed and dribbling. Physically he was very thin and tiny.

"He hadn't developed yet and at the end of the day when you're 12 or 13 years old, it's very difficult to know if you're going to make it in the professional world. Many players like Mbappé have fallen by the wayside."

When asked whether he thought Mbappe would become what he is now today, he said: "Neither he nor anyone else. In the end, history tells you that very few make it to the professional world. And at Mbappé's level, just imagine. That is a long-distance race in which he has been lucky and has worked hard."

Mbappe Finally a Real Madrid Player

Former PSG ace will join an already incredible team

Mbappe would instead have to take the long route back to the Santiago Bernabeu. After emerging as one of football's most promising stars at Monaco, multiple clubs were interested in him, including Madrid. However, he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain, where he won six league titles and became one of the best players in the world.

But Madrid's interest in him never waned, and after several attempts to poach the forward, they finally announced he would be joining the club ahead of the 2024/25 season. Mbappe described the move as a "dream come true" on social media, elated that he was finally a Madridista.

Mbappe joining a star-studded line-up which also includes the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and many others means that Madrid are the dominant force in European and indeed world football. He might be costing them significantly more than what they would have been paying if he was an academy product, but Los Blancos will undoubtedly reap the rewards of having him in their team for next season and beyond.