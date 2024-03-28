Highlights Kylian Mbappe is one of the finest footballers on the planet, a household name across the globe.

And yet his first Ultimate Team card referred to the France national team star as Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

The former Monaco youngster would later his name change from Mbappe Lottin to just Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of football's biggest superstars right now. The Frenchman burst onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco and helped lead France to their first World Cup in twenty years when he was just a teenager.

From then on, the rapid forward has gone from strength to strength for both club and country, with it seemingly only a matter of time before he gets his hands on a Champions League trophy and even a Ballon d'Or. He's truly an unforgettable name. Or is he?

While we all know him as Kylian Mbappe, an image of the Frenchman's Ultimate Team card from FIFA 17 has raised a few eyebrows online, as it shows the then-17-year-old had been going by a different name.

Mbappe's First Ultimate Team Card

The world-class winger had a different name seven years ago

As can be seen in the image below, Mbappe's first-ever Ultimate Team card had him listed under the surname 'Lottin.' Other variations, including his team of the season card, had the striker going by 'Mbappe Lottin.'

The reason for this is because that is actually the PSG talisman's full name. The 'Lottin' moniker comes from his dad's Cameroonian background, where the name is common. In French, the term is meant to translate to 'love of my life.'

It is not just on FIFA where Mbappe was referred to by his full name. The 25-year-old's first-ever Ligue 1 goal, which has been uploaded to YouTube by the league's official account, also has him labelled by his birth name. Interestingly though, it appears that the baby-faced 17-year-old does not have any name on the back of his jersey like his teammates. Perhaps this was an indication of what was to come.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Kylian Mbappe's first Ligue 1 goal saw him break Theirry Henry's record as the youngest goalscorer in the competition's history.

The same can be said for the younger Mbappe brother, Ethan. The 17-year-old has also followed in his older sibling's footsteps and chosen to remove his father's surname from his own.

The Reason for Mbappe Changing his Name

It is not known why the Frenchman no longer goes by Mbappe Lottin

To this day, it is not known why the World Cup-winning hero opted to shorten his surname. While his father, Wilfried, has separated from Mbappe's mother, this occurred in 2021, long before the 25-year-old stopped using his full surname. It is also believed that PSG's number 7 maintains a strong relationship with his paternal parent, who is believed to have a pivotal role in deciding what happens with his son's future this summer.

Regardless of the reasons behind it, the name change has not prevented Mbappe from becoming one of the hottest properties in football. With his contract in the French capital expiring at the end of the season, it seems inevitable that he will make his long-awaited move to Real Madrid, where he will link up with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Should this be the case, the forward will be hoping to leave in the perfect circumstance, by bringing the Champions League to the Stade de France and ending their chase for the title. PSG take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals later in April.