Highlights Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid as a free agent, but he is set to take a huge pay cut to join the Spanish giants.

Mbappe was reportedly earning £171m every year while at Paris Saint-Germain, but he will only be Madrid's seventh-highest earner.

While his salary might not be the highest at the club, Mbappe will also be paid an astronomical signing bonus worth £128m over five years.

It feels as if the transfer has been inevitable for years at this point, but finally, Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the 25-year-old was set to move to the 2024 Champions League winners on Sunday, with a formal announcement by the club now a matter of time.

Madrid have admired the Frenchman for some time, and have tried to poach him from Paris Saint-Germain on a number of occasions. Although the move always fell through for one reason or another, Mbappe's intent not to renew his deal at the Parc des Princes meant that Los Blancos would have a clear run at one of the best strikers in the world.

Adding him to an already stacked squad which includes the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vincius Junior makes Madrid even more feared than they were during the 2023/24 campaign, and Carlo Ancelotti's side will automatically be favourites in the majority of competitions they will compete in during 2024/25. But interestingly, despite his status in football, Mbappe will not earn substantially more than his teammates. He has, in fact, taken a very hefty pay cut as part of his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and for a very important reason.

How Much Mbappe Will Earn at Real Madrid

Frenchman's reported salary makes him the seventh-highest earner at the club

According to Spanish football journalist, Guillem Balague, Mbappe is set to earn £12.8m per season as a Madrid player. While that sounds like an incredible amount to most people, it roughly equates to around £246,154 every week. That, in comparison to his teammates, is very much in the middle of the park.

Based on numbers from Capology, Mbappe will only be the seventh-highest earner at the Bernabeu based on that salary. He will earn less than the likes of Federico Valverde, Bellingham, and Vinicius. Toni Kroos is currently Madrid's highest earner, with the German taking home £403,487 per week, but he is set to retire after Euro 2024 and has played the final club game of his career. David Alaba will instead be the highest earner at the club next season, with the Austrian pocketing £372,373 a week.

Although Mbappe will not outrank everyone in terms of his weekly salary, he will also earn a huge amount from his signing bonus and other factors. Balague reports that he is set to receive a £128m bonus over the course of his five-year contract, while he will also keep a percentage of his image rights. Considering how high a profile he has within the game, that will ensure he continues to make a significant chunk of money.

Why Mbappe Will Earn Less at Madrid Than at PSG

Fabrizio Romano revealed the true reason in 2024

However, even with all the added perks of his Real Madrid contract, Mbappe's salary is still going to be some distance behind what he was earning at PSG. Per The Athletic, the French international was earning an astonishing €200m (£171m) every year after he re-signed in the summer of 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Per L'Equipe, Mbappe's PSG salary was worth roughly €6m a month, which meant he was earning €3.9m more a month than Harry Kane, the second-highest paid player in the world.

The reason for his yearly pay dropping exponentially, though, was revealed by Fabrizio Romano earlier in 2024. Speaking in an interview on the 'Mics' podcast, via Essentially Sports, the football transfer journalist said that the Madrid hierarchy were keen to bring Mbappe's salary in line with what was being paid to players already at the club. The feeling was that if his salary was much higher than everyone elses, it could disrupt the harmony of the squad.

"What I heard is that his salary is going to be in the region of the salary of Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham not to create an internal problem. So, it’s going to be something around €25m [$27m] net per season."

Impressively, Madrid have managed to agree a deal with Mbappe worth even less than what was quoted by Romano. It arguably shows just how much he wanted to join the club.

Where Mbappe Will Play for Madrid

Striker will partner Vinicius and Rodrygo in attack

While bringing Mbappe to the club is one thing, figuring out exactly where he will play in Ancelotti's set-up is another thing altogether. Typically someone who lines up centrally but will drift out to the left during games, he might have to learn to stay in the middle of the park more often so that he doesn't take up the same positions as Vinicius, who is usually Madrid's left-winger.

There will be, however, an element of fluidity under Ancelotti, so don't be surprised to see the Brazilian and his new teammate interchanging during matches. That will also extend to Rodrygo, who lines up on the right side of attack for the current Champions League holders.

With Vinicius, Mbappe, and Rodrygo leading the line, and with two of Luka Modric, Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni or Valverde feeding balls through to them, there is every chance that this Madrid team will dominate world football for the next decade. They might have been the most impressive force on the continent for the last 10 years, but this feels like the start of something even more special.