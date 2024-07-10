Highlights Kylian Mbappe struggled to make an impact at Euro 2024, scoring just once from the penalty spot.

This week saw France’s Euro 2024 journey come to an end with defeat in the semi-final stage against tournament favourites Spain. Losing 2-1 in Munich, Les Bleus had initially started well with Randal Kolo Muani’s headed opener in the eighth minute, however, a moment of magic from 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal drew the scores level from outside the box in the 21st minute.

Four minutes later, La Roja notched again, this time through Dani Olmo's smart touches in the box and driving effort that initially looked to go down as a Jules Kounde own goal. France had chances of their own, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe going close, yet an inwardly frustrating tournament was over thanks to Spain's latest superb side.

One of many glaring questions for France, as they begin to address the charges of what went wrong, is what happened to Kylian Mbappe? Why was his tournament so lacklustre? The recently announced Real Madrid man struggled for a number of reasons and, most notably, failed to score a goal from open play. While French media outlet Le Parisien have outlined their thoughts, read on as GIVEMESPORT dissect their claims in an attempt to understand why Mbappe's star faded slightly at this tournament.

Conflict with PSG & Decreased Game Time

Mbappe didn't finish the season strongly

The first factor Le Parisien finds partly responsible for Mbappe's poor tournament relates back to his final season in Ligue 1 with PSG. While a spell in the capital saw the 25-year-old forward idolised, with the team built around him to suit his strengths, success was confined only to French titles and all the domestic trimmings.

Perhaps the lure of Real Madrid's continental success was the major catalyst for Mbappe's willingness to move on from Paris. Either that, or it was simply the next logical step in a football journey that has showed in starring performances in recent World Cup memory, especially, that Mbappe is destined for the upper echelon of elite football.

However, with that said, the drama surrounding the winger-stroke-striker's contract negotiations and the constant umming and ahh-ing over a new deal hardly helped the team. Thus, manager Luis Enrique (in charge since the summer of 2023) had to think pragmatically. Mbappe had all-but declared his departure from PSG with the announcement that he wouldn't be signing another deal when his contract ended in 2024.

Although, not meaning to, these comments got the Real Madrid vultures circling, and it feels as though to also defeat this 'one-man team' image that PSG had inherited in Mbappe's seven years at the club, the club instantly turned on him. Admittedly, Enrique started to limit the exiting star's play time, but was influential in keeping the peace.

The verdict? While Le Parisien are going to be biased, Mbappe has had countless examples to study from before him, when learning how not to incite a media storm. While he was either benched or subbed off after an hour's play on multiple occasions, it seems a worthy sacrifice for the team - given someone like Bradley Barcola's development for life after Kylian.

Moreover, Mbappe himself, has stated that Enrique's firm but fair management methods in a time of club-wide scrutiny ultimately 'saved' him. He recalled of the situation:

"I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season]. I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again. That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that."

Kylian Mbappe's Final Season at PSG Appearances 48 Goals 44 Assists 10

The Political Situation in France

The summer's election had a big impact

This point arrives as a particularly interesting one, as it's definitely not just something confined to Mbappe. Of course, what this refers to, is the rise (and eventual quelling) of right wing politics in France's recent election.

Politics and football have consistently dovetailed in France, with the most notable example arriving with Zinedine Zidane's generation and the whole 'Black, Blanc, Beur' motif. Effectively translating as 'Black, White, and Beur', which means a person whose parents or grandparents originated from the Maghreb region in North Africa - it came to a head in the nation's successful football teams, as players who were second or third generation children of France's former colonies truly reflected the nature of inner city life and sporting talent within diasporas.

Some of France's most gifted players come from colonial backgrounds, and have been a real force against the re-emergence of ultra-conservative French values. In the face of recent drivers like Marine Le Pen and co, players like Mbappe, as well as many members of the current squad, called for resistance against the right.

Poor Preparations & Challenging Knocks

Mbappe broke his nose in the opening game

Admittedly, compared to some prior reasons, these may be the most plausible for Mbappe's lacklustre showing. For instance, looking back to a golden opportunity against Spain when he cut back onto his right foot before blasting the ball into the stands.

Mbappe's poor Euros most likely come down to physical and psychological roadblocks. The PSG saga can't have helped his attitude going into the tournament, yet, again it's still a scenario he was actively a part of. That said, combining a personally underwhelming season with less-than-inspiring tournament preparation against Luxembourg (3-0 win) and Canada (0-0 draw), as well as underlying back pain and a knee injury at the beginning of June - the broken nose against Austria in the tournament opener was a cherry on top of a pretty rancid looking cake.

While it was mentioned earlier that PSG shifted from this 'one-man' mantra after Kylian's desired move, it's perhaps worth saying that Didier Deschamps and France should've done the same, especially if a lot of the squad have arrived to the tournament with similar issues after a gruelling season. Employing a slow and careful approach in your play, while waiting for the star to turn up after recent experiences that have been described just shows a certain naivety, even if France did reach the semis. That's also not to say that Mbappe is totally out of the firing line, yet hopefully this rundown has provided further context to the swirling hysteria following Les Bleus' exit.