Arriving at Real Madrid after what seemed like a lifetime of speculation, Kylian Mbappe joined the reigning Champions League and La Liga holders over the summer with the self-determined promise of adding more silverware to his glittering trophy cabinet, while also being able to finally establish himself as the righteous heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's throne.

But after just 10 league games at the start of his intended glorious new adventure, the Frenchman has been dropped from the national team by Didier Deschamps and faces an uncertain future at the club he long dreamed of representing. In the latest episode of an ongoing crisis in the Spanish capital, it has been revealed Mbappe isn't happy with how Carlo Ancelotti sets up his side tactically, amid fears that the 25-year-old could quickly take a backseat to Real Madrid's efforts to continue their continental dominance.

Mbappe, who scored 256 times for Paris Saint-Germain across 305 appearances, has six goals in 10 La Liga appearances so far, which ordinarily is not a bad return for a player in their first campaign with a new club. But in a stadium steeped in such timeless glory, expectations are always that much higher - especially when 50% of those goals have come from the penalty spot. Moreover, surprisingly ineffective showings in two bruising home defeats - in the 4-0 loss to Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League - have compounded the opinion that he hasn't adapted well at all to his new surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of the 24/25 La Liga season, Kylian Mbappe has been caught offside 17 times, leading not only in Spain but also across all five major European leagues in this category.

Kylian Mbappe Unhappy With Real Madrid Tactics

The Frenchman hasn't enjoyed playing in the striker role

Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Mbappe is dissatisfied with the style of football being played under Carlo Ancelotti and his tactical approach. The report also indicates that this unhappiness has been shared with those close to the France captain.

Mbappe has primarily been deployed as a central striker at the Bernabeu, a role he is known to prefer less. While Real Madrid appeared to have found the perfect balance of headliners and supporting players last season as they reached new heights, the addition of another big-name player seems to have disrupted that harmony. In effect, there are too many hands trying to steer the ship, and with both Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo better suited to the wing, Mbappe is suffering from a clash of egos and a tangle of the concerted interest of silverware.

At PSG, Mbappe was the focal point, the key player around whom much of the team's play and moments of brilliance revolved. In Madrid, though, he has become one star among many in a galaxy of supreme talent. It’s a familiar challenge in football for players joining a new club, particularly one with the stature of Real Madrid, to adjust to no longer being the central figure in the team.

Nonetheless, it's an issue that the club hope to iron out sooner rather than later. After years of courtship, they aren't a club that wants to admit they made a mistake with Mbappe. But as shown in the Gareth Bale case study, there's only so much patience the 16-time Kings of Europe can inject into a situation like this one before the club, its president, and their worldwide fanbase turn on one of their own.

With Carlo Ancelotti having identified the Frenchman as the biggest problem this season, there is palpable fear it's already headed that way. But while his compatriot, Thierry Henry, delivered a five-minute masterclass which shows a possible way the Paris-born forward can clamber out of his sticky situation, it mustn't be forgotten, either, that this is the same Mbappe that won a World Cup and scored a hat-trick in the following final. And so, before it's too late, his new club must also realise just how good of a player they have on their hands.