Although Kylian Mbappe and co cruised to a routine 2-0 victory over Belgium in their latest Nations League encounter, the win was marred by the continuous booing directed towards the Real Madrid superstar and his boss Didier Deschamps.

And, according to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, the discontent from the home support was reflective of their broader disaffection with the France national team with Les Bleus - and Mbappe, in particular - plateauing in performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe is the third-highest goalscorer in the French national team's history with 48 strikes in 84 caps.

A chorus of boos rang around the Groupama Stadium in Lyon when the line-ups were being announced, way before a ball was kicked, and they only intensified as the fixture rumbled on.

French Fans Feel Disconnection with National Team

‘We are bored when we watch the French team’

Throughout the game, which was won thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, players such as Bradley Barcola - whose move from Lyon to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 is still sore - and Matteo Guendouzi, who used to ply his trade for Marseille, rivals of Lyon.

That said, Mbappe and Deschamps shouldered the brunt of the constant boos and whistling. In terms of the former, the now-Los Blancos ace made headlines with his pre-match comments about the reaction of fans being the least of his worries.

Irking the match-going supporters in the process, the Frenchman was the main subject of the discontent. And now, journalist Riolo said on After Foot, via GOAL, that the anger is much broader than first imagined.

“They embody this lack of love. Deschamps embodies the fact that we are bored when we watch the French team, and Mbappe embodies a bit of the disillusionment with this player, his character, everything that has happened over the last year, everything he represents in this football that is going backwards and is no longer popular.

Riolo suggested that the lack of love for Mbappe and Deschamps is linked and, especially after the former’s ‘mediocre’ performance against Domenico Tedesco’s side, the latter finds himself in a spot of bother.

“The two are linked. Mbappe has been saving Deschamps’ back all the time since the 2002 World Cup. Today, Mbappe is mediocre, the French team is not good and even tonight we will have to highlight at least his reaction of pride which is interesting given the context, and there is Deschamps who finds himself with a team to rebuild.

Mbappe’s International Career

Frenchman has been a shining light for Deschamps in recent years

In fairness, Paris-born Mbappe has been at the front and centre of everything brilliant France have mustered since his debut in March 2017. Since then, the 2018 World Cup winner has chalked up 86 caps under Deschamps.

In that time frame, the ex-Monaco gem has recorded 48 goals and 35 assists, becoming one of world football’s best strikers in the process.

Mbappe - International Career Competition Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Friendlies 21 10 14 2/0 Nations League 17 7 3 1/0 World Cup 14 12 3 2/0 European Qualifiers 13 12 9 2/0 World Cup Qualification 12 6 2 0/0 EURO 9 1 4 1/0

Mbappe’s domestic career has typically overshadowed his international exploits - but you cannot dispute how brilliantly he has performed for France over the years, especially when it has mattered the most.

His most notable performance came in the most recent World Cup final, despite losing on penalties to Argentina on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw, as he bagged a hat-trick of strikes. He also scored the fourth in the 4-1 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/09/2024