Highlights Didier Deschamps says that Kylian Mbappe's extra-time substitution came after honest conversations between the pair over his fitness.

Mbappe has been playing with a broken nose ever since France's opening game of Euro 2024.

BBC pundit Gary Lineker has revealed that sources have told him that Mbappe has been struggling away from the pitch.

Didier Deschamps has explained why he decided to take France captain Kylian Mbappe off before their penalty shootout victory against Portugal. In what was an uninspiring affair at Euro 2024, the 2018 world champions were immaculate from the spot, dumping their opponents and Cristiano Ronaldo out of his last ever European Championships.

However, Mbappe, who many expected to be one of the first names to step up for Les Bleus, was conspicuous by his absence after being subbed off at half-time of extra-time. Post match, Deschamps revealed that the decision largely boiled down to the player's struggles with the broken nose he suffered at the beginning of the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: France have won five out of nine of their competitive penalty shootouts.

Deschamps Claims Mbappe Struggled in Extra-Time

The star man was replaced by Bradley Barcola

Having had his injury worsened during the game thanks to being fiercely struck in the face by the ball earlier on, the French head coach stated that his skipper had become useless and that a decision was made after medical staff had treated him:

"He’s tired, obviously. Muscularly, it’s not easy with everything he’s had. I saw him struggling during the first half of extra-time. It was no use." "Kylian has always been honest with me and the group, it was normal to bring in new blood."

The player himself went on to say it was his decision to be substituted after powering through the first 15 minutes of the additional period. Regardless, Mbappe could not hide his pride for his teammates who guided France to their third semi-final in the last four major tournaments.

"We spoke with the coach at the end of normal time. We said we were going to try. At half-time of extra-time, I told him I didn’t feel it anymore, I was too tired. He told me OK and he changed. "These are emotions, we are really happy. It is very hard to repeat the performances, to be in the last four, we are still there."

Lineker Says That Mbappe Has Struggled Sleeping

According to BBC Sport's main man, Gary Lineker, Mbappe's tournament has been severely dampened by the broken nose he sustained early on in the competition against Austria. The former England international claimed to have received word on good authority that the superstar had been struggling off the pitch, stating:

"I've been hearing from good sources that his nose is not recovering well. He's not sleeping much, it's obviously causing him trouble."

The striker broke his nose after a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso in France's opening game of the tournament. A statement was put out by the French Football Association stating that Mbappe did not require surgery and would be able to feature later in the tournament.

He missed the following 0-0 draw against the Netherlands, but was back to score from the penalty spot against Poland to help his country qualify in second from Group D. Knock-out stage victories over Belgium and now Portugal mean that he and his cohorts will now take on Spain in the semi-final after Luis De La Fuente's side defeated hosts Germany in the last eight.