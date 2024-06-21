Highlights Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in Euro 2024 but will return with a mask for France's final group stage match.

UEFA rules dictate masks must be one color without team logos - so his red, white, and blue one isn't allowed.

France struggled against Austria in the opener, but Mbappe's return with a new look could spark a transformation.

Kylian Mbappe will wear a face mask when he returns to action in Euro 2024 after breaking his nose during France's opening match against Austria. The forward was involved in a sickening collision which forced him out of the game, and he's set to miss his country's meeting with the Netherlands as a result.

He should be fit and ready to return for their final group stage match, though, and will be wearing a face mask to protect his nose when he does so. Fans thought they'd been given a teaser of the mask he'll be donning for the match when he was spotted wearing one in training with France. It was an extremely patriotic red, white and blue covering, which had the chance to become an iconic look for Mbappe, but it turns out the forward almost certainly won't be allowed to wear it in an actual match.

UEFA Rules Won't Allow it

Masks have to be one colour

While the red, white and blue mask would be an iconic look for Mbappe, UEFA's regulations, according to Article 42, state that any medical mask worn during a game must be one colour and one colour only. It must also be free of any team or manufacturer identification, meaning France's flag isn't allowed to be plastered across it.

The most common colour of face masks used in football has been black, with stars like Victor Osimhen, Fernando Torres and Son Heung-min having worn them in the past. There has been the odd occasion where players have worn clear, see-through coverings as well, though, such as John Terry at one time during his Chelsea career.

Time will only tell what colour mask Mbappe decides to use, but the Frenchman has made a career of standing out and separating himself from the rest of football's stars, so don't be too surprised if he opts for something a little different to the norm.

France Weren't At Their Best in Game One

They didn't make it easy against Austria

Coming into Euro 2024, France were one of the tournament's favourites to win it all, and they still are after their first game, but it wasn't a typically dominant performance from Didier Deschamps' side. Instead, they had a tough go of things against Austria and while they got the win and the all-important three points, it wasn't entirely convincing.

Mbappe himself had a tough time, even before the nose break, and he missed a glorious opportunity to get on the scoresheet when he found himself one-on-one with Patrick Pentz, but he somehow fired his effort wide. The new Real Madrid man has never scored a goal in the European Championships, despite his accolades in every other area of football.

With the star set to return with a brand-new look as a result of the nose break, he might play like a new man too. There have been some cult figures with players excelling despite wearing the covering and there's a chance Mbappe will be the latest name to join that list.