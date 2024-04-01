Highlights La Liga's camera technology has wowed fans in recent seasons.

La Liga aims to enhance the viewing experience for fans by offering cutting-edge innovations and new camera angles.

Premier League and others may follow suit to keep things fresh for viewers, with clamour for similar technology growing.

Various eye-catching clips from La Liga have gone viral on social media in recent years, with football fans expressing how amazed they are by the impressive quality during live broadcasts in Spain’s top domestic league.

“We need these cameras in the Premier League”, “La Liga’s production quality is next level”, and “The quality of La Liga cameras are insane” sums up the general consensus from fans on X (formerly Twitter) to the latest related clip to be shared online. The video shows Jude Bellingham and his Real Madrid teammates walking out of the tunnel during their 2-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday evening. Watch it below:

How the La Liga Camera Technology Works

The smooth footage has a distinctly cinematic feel to it. The Premier League - and, indeed, other top domestic leagues in Europe - don’t broadcast the same quality of footage during matches, so what’s going on? Why does La Liga’s camera footage look almost futuristic and certainly more visually interesting than what we’re used to seeing week-in, week-out elsewhere in Europe?

First of all, let’s end one common misconception. The reason La Liga’s match footage occasionally takes on this unique look is not - we repeat, not - because of state-of-the-art 8K cameras. For example, the following clip from 2022 suggests special 8K cameras were responsible for producing this excellent footage - but that’s actually not true.

In fact, the device used to record this footage was a standard mirrorless camera. When La Liga released a statement in 2021 announcing they’d teamed up with MEDIAPRO to deliver a new ‘cutting-edge pitch-side camera’ in order to take ‘the football broadcast experience to a new level’, they confirmed they were using a Sony A7S II camera (35mm sensor), which you can pick up second hand for well under £1000 these days.

They also confirmed the lens (Sony optics, Zeiss, 55mm), they were using, as well as the gimbal stabiliser (Zhiyun Crane 3s) and other technical details (Shutter 50 Aperture 2.8 Iso 100 / T. Colour 4800K / Gamma HLG / Colour 709).

This camera and lens combo is capable of delivering a shallow depth of field, meaning when the camera operator focuses on a specific player - or a group of players - the background goes blurry. If you’ve ever used the Portrait Mode (or equivalent) on your mobile phones while taking photos and videos you’ll already be familiar with the blurred background effect.

The camera is then connected to a live broadcast via a wireless link, leaving viewers feeling closer to the action than ever before. Considering how football fans seem to love the visual effect, it’s surprising that leagues like the Premier League haven’t followed suit yet.

Enhances Visual Experience for Fans

La Liga implementing new and innovate ways to boost the viewing experience

Comparing the image quality to that of a video game, the Director of LaLiga’s Audiovisual Department, Melcior Soler, added in 2021: “At LaLiga, we are constantly researching cutting-edge innovations and technological solutions that allow us to offer the best audiovisual product.

"To this end, we will continue developing and fine-tuning this new system to enhance the visual experience for our fans.”

Oscar Lago, responsible for LaLiga match production at MEDIAPRO, commented: "We are committed to providing solutions that enhance our broadcasting quality and develop a product that is more visually appealing for LaLiga fans."

In an effort to further enhance the viewing experience, La Liga revealed a range of new camera angles ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, with the aim of bringing its overall experience as close as possible to that of its sponsor: the hugely-popular video game EA Sports FC.

“The new cameras and angles include cinematic cameras situated in new locations ‘much closer to the players’, new drones with better image quality, an aerial camera that is positioned lower than the current one to show penalties and fouls from the players’ points of view, and cameras on the team benches to see player reactions and how the players watch their teammates,” Broadcast Sport revealed in 2023.

Why Premier League and Others May Follow Suit

Important to keep things fresh - especially for younger fans

The more these attention-grabbing clips from La Liga are shared online, the more the clamour for similar technology to be introduced in the Premier League and elsewhere will inevitably grow. Football fans - particularly, you suspect, the younger generation - want to see more than the ‘same old’ when watching matches, and it’s important that leagues and broadcasters look for new and innovative ways to keep things looking fresh.

As things stand, most football fans seem to be in agreement that La Liga are leading the way in this area - and the introduction of the mirrorless camera in 2021 to capture unique footage with a shallower depth of field has undoubtedly been a big hit.