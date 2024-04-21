Highlights Barcelona were denied the opportunity to regain their lead in their El Clasico clash against Real Madrid thanks to the lack of goal-line technology.

A VAR consultation did attempt to check to see whether the ball was over the line, but the result was inconclusive and, therefore, the goal was not allowed.

La Liga President claims that integrating the technology into Spanish football is 'too expensive'.

Barcelona were denied the opportunity to regain the lead in their El Clasico affair against arch-rivals Real Madrid all thanks to the lack of goal-line technology available to La Liga officials. Xavi’s side were afforded a corner in the 28th minute and former Leeds United man Raphinha stepped up to curl one in. He did so at the near post and the ball clipped Lamine Yamal on the way through, leaving Andriy Lunin in heaps of trouble.

The Ukrainian shot stopper shovelled the ball out of his vicinity – but with uncertainty over whether the ball had crossed the line or not meant a VAR consultation was needed to make the correct decision. To plenty of onlookers – including those on the pitch and around the ground – the ball appeared to have crossed the line.

However, thanks to the lack of conclusive evidence due to Spain’s top division not using goal-line technology, the goal was not given, and the score remained at 1-1 after Andreas Christensen and Vinicius Jr’s earlier goals for their respective sides. You can watch the controversial incident below.

Why La Liga Do Not Use Goal-Line Technology

President deems it 'too expensive'

Goal-line technology is all the rage nowadays. Advancements in the number of camera angles that officials are able to consult improves the reliability and efficiency of decision-making. So much so that four of Europe's top five leagues - the Bundesliga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 - use the technology, while the Eredivisie and the Championship do too.

The changes were first adopted by the English top flight in the 2013/14 season. Partly inspired by Frank Lampard's controversially disallowed 'ghost goal' against Germany at the 2010 World Cup, they set the trend as the wealthiest leagues across Europe quickly followed suit in 2015.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edin Dzeko, while at Manchester City, was the first player to score a goal that goal-line technology had interrupted and, subsequently, awarded.

So, why haven't Spanish football and – more concerningly, La Liga – introduced it a decade after it was first introduced? The reason why Spain’s top tier division doesn’t use goal-line technology, however, is because President Javier Tebas reportedly views the change as 'too expensive', per MailOnline.

For another season, while the rest of Europe are all hopping on the trend, Spain have been without said technology, with El Larguero reporting that Tebas is unwilling to pay the '£2.6 million' it would cost to integrate it into the Spanish game.

VAR, which has repeatedly been bashed for a plethora of reasons, is in full force in La Liga, but without the camera set-up required for goal-line technology, there are plenty of decisions that are made difficult for the referee and for those trying to instruct said man in the middle.

