Only three minutes after Jeremy Ebobisse had given Los Angeles FC the lead with his final touch of the match, Olivier Giroud ran onto another chance for the Black-and-Gold, but fired directly into Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. While it wasn't a total sitter — Giroud's opportunity had a 0.25 expected goals (xG) value, per Opta — the moment prompted Apple TV color analyst Taylor Twellman to issue some fairly pronounced criticism.

"It's not about this game," Twellman said. "It's about 2025. It's about the season. It's about getting something from Olivier Giroud. ... [T]hat is the position where the all-time leading scorer in French national team history, that has to hit the back of the net."

Twellman understands the burden forwards bear and the misery Giroud may be going through on the field as he continues to struggle to make an impact in MLS .

And although Saturday's bench appearance was the consequence of squad rotation after Giroud played 66 minutes at Colorado in LAFC's Concacaf Champions Cup opener, perhaps Twellman also sensed Giroud's leash could be growing shorter if Ebobisse keeps producing for his new club.

Giroud the Super Sub?

An easier fit for a 38-year-old in Cherundolo's transition-based system

Maybe using Giroud off the bench is the more sensible option anyway.

He remains scoreless mainly as a starter in 11 MLS league appearances, though he did score one goal each in Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup play. And if he's not scoring at a very high rate, he's disadvantaged compared to the 28-year-old Ebobisse in the other facets of playing Cherundolo's transition-oriented 4-3-3 formation.

Ebobisse is more interchangeable positionally and more durable if he's being asked to cover a lot of ground on a regular basis. And there's the decided possibility Ebobisse produces a lot better than his career averages in what is easily the best situation he's ever played in, potentially in a front line with the MVP-caliber Denis Bouanga and the incoming Turkish international Cengiz Under.

Previously, Ebobisse played wide for most of his time with the Portland Timbers . He was in his more-natural center forward role in four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes , but on some very sub-par squads. And at age 28, he does have three double-digit scoring seasons. And he could yet be a late bloomer like Chris Wondolowski, whose first double-digit goal campaign came as a 27-year-old.

Not in Italy Anymore

LAFC's tactics starkly different from AC Milan's

Even without that, Ebobisse's MLS numbers are comically better than Giroud's in a very small sample.

MLS Goal-Scoring Averages Category Olivier Giroud Jeremy Ebobisse Appearances 11 199 Goals/90 0.00 0.40 xG/90 0.15 0.38

No one is suggesting Ebobisse is the higher quality player. Giroud is still less than a year removed from completing a double-digit goal season in a top-five European league with AC Milan . But he was also on a ball-dominant Milan side that played a very different style from LAFC, one that held 50 percent or more possession in 86 of their 114 league matches during Giroud's three seasons.

In fact, Milan played exactly one league match in that span where they held less than 40 percent of the ball. Cherundolo's LAFC played 10 of those in the 2024 MLS season alone.

It's entirely possible the physical demands of LAFC's setup compared to Milan's make him paradoxically less of a goal threat as an MLS starter than in a higher-caliber league.

Gareth Bale 2.0

Cherundolo has used stars off the bench before

And if he did get moved to the bench, there's precedent for this kind of role in LAFC's recent past, in the form of Gareth Bale 's brief cameo with the club.

While the Welshman was arguably the biggest name LAFC has ever signed, he only made two career MLS starts.

Bale's injury and fitness issues made Cherundolo's decision easier. But the numbers definitely suggested far more efficacy in his super sub role, in which he scored the most famous goal in LAFC and MLS Cup history.

Gareth Bale LAFC stats (all comps) Category As a starter As a substitute Minutes 120 259 Goals 0 3 G/90 0.0 1.0 xG/90 0.1 0.7

Whether Giroud could flourish in that capacity is less certain. He has already started a far larger portion of his LAFC matches than Bale, and unlike Bale, has generally encountered chances at a similar rates regardless of if he starts or doesn't.

But if anything, Saturday's win suggested that might be different with this version of LAFC, one that has moved on from elder statesmen like Ilie Sanchez, Ryan Hollingshead and Carlos Vela. Maybe Giroud didn't finish that chance that prompted Taylor Twellman's ire. But in terms of xG value, it was the best one either team had, and arguably the best of his short MLS career.