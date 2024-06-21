Highlights Lamine Yamal has shone throughout his record-breaking Euro 2024 campaign.

The prodigious talent pays tribute to his Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean heritage on his boots.

Morocco tried to recruit Yamal, but he chose to represent Spain and became the country's youngest ever player.

Lamine Yamal has further demonstrated why he is one of the best wonderkids on the planet with an impressive start at Euro 2024. The La Masia graduate was influential in Spain's opening victories over Croatia and Italy, as the 16-year-old showed maturity beyond his years.

La Roja are now guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages of the tournament, so Yamal will have more opportunities to show that he is worthy of the hype as Luis De La Fuente's men look to secure their first major trophy since 2012.

As brilliant as the winger has been, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that it's not just Spain that he holds a close affinity towards, as the teenager has been spotted sporting boots with two other national flags embroidered on them.

Why Yamal's Boots Have Morocco and Equatorial Guinea Flags

Despite the fact that Yamal has turned into one of Spain's brightest young prospects in recent times, it hasn't stopped him from paying tribute to two other countries that he was also available to represent.

Having been born in Catalonia, Yamal's parents are of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean dissent. His father was born in the North African country, with his mother coming from the Central African nation located behind Cameroon. As such, the superstar had the opportunity to represent either side at international level, but instead opted to play for his nation of birth.

Despite that, Yamal has not forgotten his roots and is often seen wearing boots that have both the Morocco and Equatorial Guinea flags noticeable on his boots throughout his career. In the past, this has also been accompanied by the Spanish flag, but in most recent matches, this has not been the case.

Morocco's Attempt to Lure Lamine Yamal

The World Cup semi-finalists were desperate to secure the teenage sensation

The Royal Morrocan Football Federation were especially keen to ensure that the Barcelona man opted to represent them for the rest of his career. In 2023, national team head coach Walid Regragui described the player as being Moroccan but had pleaded for calm surrounding the player's future.

"The essential thing is that the player, as well as his father, are Moroccans." "There is no need to put pressure on the player and his decisions. We will not get ahead of events. We will see tomorrow what his choice will be."

Despite that, Yamal remained steadfast in his decision to represent the two-time European champions. Having already represented the country at under-15 level, the young prodigy made clear his ambitions to move up to the senior squad in an interview with the Spanish national team's YouTube channel.

Despite that, Moroccan Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa confirmed that a meeting between the two parties had taken place, but to no avail:

"We met with his parents. We conveyed our project to him and his family, but Lamine was already convinced of going with Spain. And we wish you good luck and great work. "Spain and Morocco are separated by 14 kilometers and it is normal for these things to happen. I respect Lamine."

Lamine Yamal's International Career

The 16-year-old is the youngest ever Spanish international

At just 16-years, one-month and 26 days, Yamal became the youngest ever player to feature for the Spain senior squad in a 7-1 drubbing over Georgia. It was a dream debut for the record-breaker, who also managed to open his goalscoring account less than 30 minutes after being introduced from the bench.

Since then, the teenager has gone on to make eight senior appearances, adding another goal in a 3-1 win over Cyprus in November 2023. His impressive form for club and country has seen Yamal become one of Spain's best current players, so it was inevitable that he would receive a call-up to the Euro 2024 squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to play at the European Championships during Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia.

He has since gone on to play a starring role at the tournament. Despite his inexperience, the forward was entrusted with a place in De La Fuente's starting XI in the former world champions' opening fixture against Croatia. Whilst not able to find his name on the scoresheet, Yamal was able to grab an assist during a brilliant display. This earned him yet another start against Italy, where the youngster once again impressed as his side rode out 1-0 winners.