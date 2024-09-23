After just one year in the professional ranks, Lamine Yamal has become part of the furniture of world football. He was electric in the summer as he helped Spain win their record-breaking fourth European Championship over England, scoring once and setting up his teammates a further four times.

This red-hot form has continued to make a trailblazing appearance at the start of the current La Liga campaign, as the 17-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists in the famous Barcelona shirt after just six games. As things stand, the mercurial winger appears destined for greatness, and is arguably the best young footballer on the planet right now alongside Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

But while football fans across the globe are now well aware of his name, not everyone will know about the origins behind his name and why the teenage sensation chooses to wear both 'Lamine' and 'Yamal' on the back of his Barcelona and Spain shirts.

Why Lamine Yamal Wears Both Names

There is a unique story behind it

Yamal has a fascinating origin story behind his name. The 17-year-old’s full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, with Ebana being his mother’s surname and Nasraoui his father's. Lamine Yamal is a compound name. While some people may assume that 'Yamal' is his surname, it actually isn't. So, in the same way that you'd always say 'Luis Enrique' as a compound name, when referring to the former Barcelona and Spain head coach, you'd also say 'Lamine Yamal'.

Lamine Yamal’s parents gave him the name of ‘Lamine’ and ‘Yamal’ in honour of two people who helped them shortly after his birthday, according to Tribuna. During a challenging period, two individuals named Lamine and Yamal assisted them with their rent, and Mounir vowed that if they ever had a child, he would 'name the child after them as a gesture of gratitude.'

The current Barcelona prodigy was born on July 13, 2007, and his parents kept their promise. The name also carries a special meaning as it signifies "honesty" and "beauty" in Arabic. These have been two principles the youngster has stuck by during his rise to stardom. In La Masia, La Blaugranas' famed youth academy, they speak of him as a shy, correct, and centred boy who goes relatively unnoticed because of his way of being. Indeed, this gentle demeanor quickly dissipates and gives away to an explosive attitude on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal's Career So Far

The 17-year-old is destined for the top

Lamine Yamal has ascended to glory at supersonic speed, becoming Barcelona's poster boy and the face of modern Spanish football in recent months. His exploits at Euro 2024 earned him legendary status in the Iberian nation before he was legally able to enjoy a beer, and the next step in his fledgling career is to add a major trophy at club level to his name.

The teenager contributed to 14 goals for the Catalan club last season, and he has already managed three goals and five assists in his opening four games of the new campaign, indicating that his output may be set to ascend to supernova levels. Games against German sides Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League will provide ample opportunity for Lamine Yamal to demonstrate his talent to the world - not that it needed to be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal has played 4,184 minutes at the age of just 17 years and two months for Barcelona and Spain and is by far the player with the most senior minutes of any Golden Boy winner at the same age.

The starlet is yet to reach 100 career appearances, and football enthusiasts are already running out of superlatives to use for the sensation. He is the dictionary definition of 'wise beyond his years', and while there was once a tangible fear among viewers of the beautiful game that the end of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duoply would also signal the end of the sport as they knew it, Lamine Yamal is the shining light at the end of that very short tunnel.