It was a Sprint Race to remember for McLaren in Qatar as they secured a one, two after Oscar Piastri secured the win, closely followed by his teammate Lando Norris, who could've taken home the victory himself, if it wasn't for his generosity and his conscience about what happened earlier on in the Formula 1 season.

Despite being told by his team to keep their current positions, which was Norris in first and Piastri close behind in second, it was the Englishman who took matters into his own hands by slowing down while approaching the finish line, allowing his Australian teammate to pass him and take the win. This happened despite the fact Norris himself spent the entire 19 laps in front.

Lando Norris Explains Reason For Swap

The Brit wanted to return the favour from earlier in the season

Although on the surface the decision looked rather confusing and risky from Norris, when you realise why he did it, it makes a lot of sense, and proves what a great team player he truly is. Norris remembered what Piastri did for him earlier on in the season, in Brazil, when he gave up his position, allowing the Brit to win the Sao Paulo Sprint Race while he was in hot pursit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, so this time it was his turn to give up a position for his teammate. This is despite the fact his own team didn't want him making such a move, especially so close to the finishing line, and with Mercedes' George Russell hunting them down.

Speaking after the Sprint, Norris told the media: "It was probably closer than I wanted, but I planned to do it since Brazil. I just did what I thought was best. It was probably a little bit sketchy and the team told me not to do it, but I thought we could get away with it and we did."

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying & Race

The race for the Constructors' Championship heats up

All eyes will now turn to qualifying for the race itself, which takes place this evening, the 30th of November, ahead of the race tomorrow, the 1st of December.