The reason why Lando Norris was penalised, and Max Verstappen wasn't at this year's F1 United States GP was finally explained by the stewards after the pair's exciting battle for third place was overshadowed by the decision-making of the panel.

The controversy between the top two drivers of the championship dominated the headlines of the Grand Prix, where Ferrari brought home their first 1-2 finish since Australia as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr outclassed their rivals at the Circuit of the Americas.

Behind the dominant Scuderia, fans were treated to a heated battle for third where Verstappen defended against the faster McLaren in the final laps, having forced his way past Norris on the first turn of the race. Eventually, the action hit its climax on lap 52 when Norris pulled alongside his Dutch rival at the end of the long back straight under braking, with both cars driving off-track and the McLaren finally emerging ahead.

While many were wondering whether Norris should give the position back or not, the McLaren sped away from the Red Bull as the message of the incident being under investigation popped up on the live feed. Finally, the decision was made that Norris would receive a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, costing him a podium as the gap he built by the time he finished was not enough to make up for the penalty.

Lando Norris' Reaction to US GP Time Penalty

The McLaren man was not happy with the decision

Norris was left disappointed at the lost podium and seemed to throw shade at both his opponent and the stewarding panel during a post-race interview with Sky Sports.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lando Norris finished ahead of Max Verstappen by four seconds, meaning he eventually finished behind him because of his five-second penalty.

He said: “The stewards obviously can't make their minds up for a few laps, so it's not an easy decision, or it would have come a bit sooner. I tried. He also went off the track, a few metres off the track, so clearly went in too hard, and also getting an advantage by doing what he did. But I don't make the rules. He defends by going off-track, he overtakes by going off-track. But I'm not going to complain. Max drove well, and he defended well. We had a good race together. But the rules are the rules."

FIA's Reasoning For Punishing Norris & Not Verstappen

It all comes down to who gained an advantage

The reasoning behind the penalty was stated as below in the official document by the FIA to McLaren.

“Car 4 (Norris) was overtaking Car 1 (Verstappen) on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex. Therefore, under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the “right” to the corner. Accordingly, as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. A five-second penalty is imposed instead of the 10-second penalty recommended in the guidelines because, having committed to the overtaking move on the outside, the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1, which had also left the track."

The Aftermath of the Controversial US GP

Verstappen has taken a huge step closer to the Drivers' Championship

The decision drew the ire of many, none more so than McLaren team principal Andrea Stella. The team were sure of the fact that, since Verstappen also went off-track during his defence of his position, it would mean that the overtake was legal, as heard by the team radio soon after the moment of the race. The Italian lambasted the stewards for "interfering with a beautiful bit of motorsport" while also pointing to the start of the race where Verstappen forced Norris off the track as they challenged for the lead.

Top 5 Drivers' Championship (as of 21/10/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 354 2. Lando Norris McLaren 297 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 247 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 215

The result means that Verstappen not only inherited the last place on the podium, but also increased his championship advantage over Norris to 57 points, more than two normal GPs' worth. With only five rounds (and two sprints weekends) left in the 2024 season, time is running out for Norris to stop Verstappen from sealing a fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship.