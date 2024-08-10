Highlights The first lane has gone unused in many of the athletics races at the Paris Olympics.

Lanes 2-9 have been used for a lot of events, with Lane 1 remaining vacant.

The track in Paris is also purple, veering away from the tradition of the Olympics track being red in colour.

The Paris Olympics is drawing to a close after a thrilling few weeks. There are still a couple of days to go, with events like the men's 800m final and the women's 100m hurdles final due to take place on Saturday night, before the women's marathon concludes the Games on Sunday.

Many of the track and field events have already been wrapped up, and throughout many of the track events, plenty of viewers watching at home have been left wondering why the first lane has not always been in use.

Why Lanes 2-9 are Used

Lane 1 often left vacant

Most casual athletics fans will be of the belief that a running track only has eight lanes, which is understandable considering most races see eight contestants compete against each other, but there are in fact nine lanes in Paris, and a lot of the time, lanes two to nine are the ones that are used.

There are a couple of reasons behind the decision not to use lane one, and one of the reasons is that the first lane experiences more wear and tear than other parts of the track from longer-distance races. The second suggestion is that the curve in lane one is harsher than the curves in the other lanes, which could hinder an athlete while they are running at pace.

Meanwhile, the decision to have a total of nine lanes rather than eight has been explained by the head of athletics at the Paris Olympics, Alain Blondel. He said: “In case of a tie, if there are disqualification issues between the semi-finals and the final in races like the 400 meters or 800 meters, this (ninth) lane will allow us to reclassify an athlete without resorting to a draw, which is really difficult for athletes.”

Why the Olympics Running Track is Purple

Important for athletes to stand out

Another aspect of the track that has intrigued viewers is its colour. Running tracks are traditionally red but the track in Paris is purple. Italian firm Mondo, who produced the track, said: "This will allow the images of the Paris 2024 Games to be engraved in the memories of spectators, television viewers and athletes alike."

Meanwhile, Blondel said of the track: "We had to work hard on the colours, so that the shades would work best to highlight the athletes. It's a track, it has to be pretty, but above all it's a stage on which the athletes are going to perform. What's very important is that the colours and the athletes stand out."