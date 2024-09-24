Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard will avoid missing any Premier League matches despite picking up a controversial red card during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. The Belgian, who was described as having 'the brains of a rocking horse' by beIN Sports host Richard Keys after being shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart after fouling Bernardo Silva, will be available for the game against Leicester City on September 28.

Mike Arteta's side were forced to camp outside their own penalty area for the entirety of the second half following Trossard's untimely dismissal. While the 29-year-old will serve a one-match suspension, he will still be available for Arsenal's upcoming home clash with Leicester this weekend.

Trossard Set to Return Against Leicester

The winger will not miss any Premier League action

Per the Daily Mail, Trossard will be available for Arsenal's return to Premier League action at the Emirates against the Foxes because he will only be suspended for his side's Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night. As the Belgian was sent off for two bookable offences, it means his ban will only last for one match.

Crucially, the suspension extends across all domestic competitions, meaning he will be ineligible for the knockout game but will have served his punishment in time for Saturday's 3pm kick-off. Victory over League 1 outfit Bolton in Wednesday’s third round clash would leave Mikel Arteta’s squad another step closer to securing their first piece of silverware since 2020, with the Carabao Cup final set to take place on March 16th, 2025.

Wednesday's fixture will be the first time in over a decade that the two clubs have met, with neither side being drawn against the other in cup competitions since the Trotters were relegated from the top flight in 2012.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal last lost a home game to Bolton in 1994 during a 3-1 defeat in the FA Cup.

What Trossard Told Teammates After Sending Off

The Belgian claimed to not be aware the referee had stopped the game

Trossard's dismissal late in the first half at the Etihad Stadium split opinion. While some believe that Michael Oliver was too busy trying to impose himself on proceedings, others, such as Roy Keane, believed that the former Brighton man acted foolishly and made the mistake of giving the official a decision to make.

Given that teammate Declan Rice had been given his marching orders just two games prior for a similar violation of the rules, it was perhaps a strange decision for Trossard to leave himself vulnerable to another caution after preventing a quick free-kick. However, according to the Belgian, he had no idea that a foul had even been awarded.

It has been claimed that the international told his teammates that he didn't hear the whistle go as he made contact with the ball and that he was simply trying to play a pass. Footage also showed that there was less than a second between Oliver blowing for the foul and Trossard clearing the ball up the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of 11v11 - accurate as of 24/09/2024.