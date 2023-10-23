Highlights Athletes who excelled in multiple professional sports have always been a rarity, but there have been a few impressive examples, such as Jim Thorpe, Bo Jackson, and Deion Sanders.

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but could he have made it playing a different sport than basketball? Could he have made it in the NFL?

While LeBron's basketball career is remarkable, his size, athleticism, consistent health, and competitive mindset will always have people wondering if he could have made it playing football.

Jim Thorpe was the ultimate multi-sport star. He was an Olympian who also played football, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, and hockey. He also boxed and swam. More recently, Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson played in two of the four major sports (football, baseball). They certainly had some success, to be sure.

It just doesn't happen very often, that an athlete can excel at more than one competitive sport. The intricacies of each athletic arena make it difficult to translate skills or hone them in another. However, there is another superstar in the modern era who could have pulled it off. His name: LeBron James.

LeBron in the NBA GOAT debate

James is arguably the best player in the storied history of the NBA. However, like the long time debate between Ginger and Mary Ann, the arguments over James and Michael Jordan will likely go on as long as basketball is around. There is no real quantifiable way to win the argument as to who is the game's GOAT. They played different positions in different eras for crying out loud.

Whoever you think is tops, there's no debating that LeBron has been an absolute wonder to watch since the first day he laced 'em up. In his very first game in the NBA, at the tender age of 18, never having suited up for a college team, James and the Cavs took on the savvy, veteran-led Kings.

James and his Cavs did not win the game, but he was not to blame. He was scary good. He was a witch on the wood floor, going for 25 points, pulling down six boards, and adding nine assists. His performance was most definitely a harbinger of things to come.

All LeBron did after that was improve and dominate for the next 20 years. He's about to become just the sixth player ever to notch 21 seasons under his belt. He's made record-keepers do more than scratch names off lists, they've basically had to rewrite the whole record book. But, would LeBron's immense success have translated from the hardwood to the gridiron?

LeBron could have made it in the NFL

So, could LeBron James play football? Well, why not? He's actually played football, as you can see in the video above. Known by such power monikers as the Akron Hammer and L-Train, James is a beast at 6'9", 250 lbs. As a sophomore, James was first team all-state, and as a junior he was a driving force behind his team's run to the state semifinals.

In high school, he played wide receiver and was even recruited by top programs such as Notre Dame. When thinking about the sheer numbers, James seems like he would have been a matchup nightmare that was impossible to prepare for: the average dimensions of a current NFL WR are just 6'0", 200 lbs. Suffice it to say, at least with regard to body type, LBJ would be a huge upgrade.

Can you imagine lining up at cornerback and having to see LeBron across the line from you? He has strong hands and major leaping ability. Any 50-50 ball would likely turn into an 80-20 ball with James at wideout. He has also been clocked running a scary 4.40 40-yard dash, an unthinkable number for someone his height or weight at an NFL combine.

If not at wide receiver, the stature of the Chosen One would be ideal for a tight end role. He can cut fast, that's a fact. And again, those hands. A warm feeling would wash over a quarterback who's under pressure to know that safety valve would be there. James has the muscle to deal with any linebacker or safety trying to jam him up.

His competitive drive would have also been a positive for him in his hypothetical chase for the NFL dream. Put that together with the consistently spotless injury track record he's had, his body type, and his unrivaled combination of size and athleticism, and it seems LeBron would have been a slam dunk of an NFL prospect. While we won't ever see him on an NFL roster, conjuring images of what he could have been in the NFL will never stop amazing the imagination of sports fans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 1 trade target for each AFC team at the deadline