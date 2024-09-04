Key Takeaways Lee Carsley leads England against Ireland in Dublin this weekend in the Nations League.

Ireland legend Paul McGrath inspired Carsley to choose Ireland over England.

Carsley has had success with England at Under 21 level, winning the European Championships.

Lee Carsley will take charge of his first game as interim England manager this weekend when the Three Lions face the Republic of Ireland, in Dublin, in the UEFA Nations League. The former England U21 coach represented Ireland during his playing career, winning 39 caps between 1997 and 2008 and playing at the FIFA World Cup in 2002.

As the media try and predict what starting XI Carsley will play, many others are asking why Carsley didn't put himself forward to represent England while he was a player. A competitive midfielder, Carsley was born in Birmingham, but qualified to play for Ireland through his grandmother, who was born in Cork. While making impressive performances for Derby County, he caught the eye of the coaching staff of the under 21s of both England and Ireland. When choosing between the two, Carsley has said it was an easy decision, the reason for which may not be so well known.

Inspired by Derby Centre Back

Carsley was a tough tackling midfielder

Carsley was part of the Derby side that were promoted to the Premier League in 1996, which is when he really started to make inroads into his first team playing career. This first season in the top flight for Carsley coincided with Paul McGrath's sole season at the Baseball Ground, with the Irish defender making a big impression on the current England manager. Carsley recalled:

"I remember playing well at the time. I got into the first team quite young. I was playing in the same team as Paul McGrath and was obviously a big fan."

McGrath was coming towards the tail end of his career by this stage, but was still a defender who was almost unrivaled when it came to reading the game. Although he played in a deeper position than Carsley, he still captured the imagination of the youngster to follow his lead.

"All the games he [McGrath] played for Ireland, World Cups and all the rest of it. It inspired me to want to go on and replicate some of the experiences he had."

Some of those experiences McGrath had included what FIFA have described as a masterclass in defending - this in Ireland's 1-0 win over Italy in the 1994 World Cup. A talisman for Aston Villa, McGrath is considered one of the club's best ever signings.

A Wonderful Example

Carsley rated former Irish defender McGrath very highly

Carsley enjoyed a 17-year playing career, but despite only playing alongside McGrath for a season, he identifies his fellow Irishman as being one of the best players he ever played with.

“[Paul] was fantastic - up there with the best players I ever worked with," he said. "Considering the point in his career he was as well [aged 36 when he signed]. He was an inspiring player, technically excellent and a good guy as well. Athletically, he wasn’t great, but he could still run, he could still turn. You could only imagine what he was like in his prime.”

Carsley's career trajectory wasn't unheard of in the 1990s. Several other players, including Andy Townsend, explored their Irish heritage in order to for the chance to play international football. This was a move started by former Ireland manager Jack Charlton, leading to some disparaging remarks about Ireland being nothing more than the England B team.

Such snobbery came back to bite those who made such comments, with Ireland beating England at Euro 88, then drawing 1-1 at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Although a proven Premier League player, Carsley was unlikely to make in roads to the England team ahead of the likes of Paul Ince and Steven Gerrard. He did legitimately qualify to play for Ireland, so there should be no need to belittle his decision. Carsley has not been afraid of making big calls in his career, leaving Adam Wharton out of the England squad.

Lee Carsley's Ireland Career Statistics Won 20 Drawn 11 Lost 8

From England to Ireland and Back Again

Carsley's international career continues

Carsley fondly remembers his first games for Ireland."I remember enjoying the game, the playing of the national anthem and my family coming over and watching. Being in a new group, playing with new players was exciting times," he said.

After retiring from playing, Carsley began to develop his coaching career. Before long he was heavily endorsed for the head coach position with Ireland's under twenty-ones, with former Ireland internationals Gary Breen and Kevin Kilbane calling for him to be appointed.

Kevin Kilbane was particularly outspoken on the issue: "I think if we are serious about coaching our younger players, then I think we need to get the best Irish player that we have available, or at least one of the best, and he is considered one of the best that is coaching within the system over in England right now."

Carsley never did make that move. He had a an even bigger offer in early 2024, when he was approached to be the head coach of the Irish senior side. At one stage he was a strong favourite for the role, but chose to stay as coach of the England under twenty-ones.

"I've always said that I'm really privileged to do this job I'm in," said Carsley. The England Under-21 manager confirmed that he held discussions with the Football Association of Ireland in November. "I went to speak to them. Really informal, enjoyable, for around an hour. It went no further. It was good to see what their thoughts were and to explore whether I was ready to take that next step. It just went no further. I didn't push it."

So now Lee Carsley's international career has gone full circle, having chosen to play for Ireland under twenty-ones instead of England, and then turning down the Ireland job to remain as an England youth coach, he will now return to Ireland, albeit as England manager.

Lee Carsley's England Under 21 Managerial Statistics Won 20 Drawn 1 Lost 2

Stats via Transfermarkt.