England interim boss Lee Carsley has admitted that he does not intend on singing the national anthem. The former Under-21 manager will take charge of the Three Lions against the Republic of ­Ireland on Saturday for the opening game of what is set to be a six-match trial in his efforts to become Gareth Southgate's full-time successor.

Carsley is then set to take up his position in the Wembley Stadium hot-seat for the first time next Tuesday, as England complete their first international window of the new season with a visit from Finland. He will need to wait until October to continue the Nations League campaign, when the Three Lions will also welcome Greece to the capital.

But the 50-year-old, who was born in Birmingham but represented the Republic of Ireland at senior international level, has risked infuriating England supporters by claiming he will not sing 'God Save the King' before the match in Dublin. In fact, Carsley doesn't intend on singing the famous anthem throughout his time as England boss.

Why Lee Carsley Won't Sing England National Anthem

Singing the national anthem is something he's always struggled with

Explaining the reason behind his decision not to sing during pre-game proceedings, Carsley said that it isn't just with England that he has had problems. Per the Daily Mail, the former defensive midfielder said:

"This (singing the anthem) is something that I always struggled with when I was playing for Ireland. "The gap between your warm-up, you're coming on to the pitch and the delay with the anthems. So it's something that I have never done. I was always really focused on the game and my first actions of the game. I really found that in that period I was wary about my mind wandering off."

Carsley added: "I was really focused on the football and I have taken that into coaching. We had the national anthem with the Under 21s also and I am in a zone at that point. I am thinking about how the opposition are going to set up and our first actions within the game.

"I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries."

Lee Carsley's Irish Background

Former Everton star chose Ireland over England at international level

A competitive midfielder, Carsley was born in Birmingham, but qualified to play for Ireland through his grandmother, who was born in Cork. While making impressive performances for Derby County, he caught the eye of the coaching staff of the Under 21s of both England and Ireland.

When choosing between the two, Carsley has said it was an easy decision, but the reason for which may not be so well known, with the former Everton man explaining that it wasn't a "home is where the heart is" type decision, but rather one inspired by one of his teammates.

Carsley was part of the Derby side that were promoted to the Premier League in 1996, which is when he really started to make inroads into his first-team playing career. This first season in the top flight for Carsley coincided with Paul McGrath's sole season at the Baseball Ground, with the Irish defender making a big impression on the current England manager. Carsley recalled: