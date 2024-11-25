Leny Yoro has not suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and was left out of the Manchester United squad to face Ipswich as part of his planned reintegration to the squad, according to Finley King.

The French youngster was seen in training during Ruben Amorim's first week in charge, featuring as one of the three central defenders in the new 3-4-3 system as he upped his recovery following a broken foot suffered in pre-season.

But there was surprise when the starting lineup and substitutes bench was named for the first game with Ipswich on Sunday afternoon and the 19-year-old wasn't listed, sparking some concern that he may have suffered a setback.

However, writing on his Academy Scoop X account, club insider King revealed that no such setback has occurred and instead it was just a planned stage in the player's comeback as they look to get him back up to full match fitness ahead of making his debut for the club.

"Regarding Leny Yoro's absence from yesterday's match-day squad, I'm reliably told no further set-backs have been suffered, rather he's simply continuing his planned reintegration following the injury he sustained during pre-season."

Yoro Targeting Arsenal Clash

£59m man yet to make his debut

Yoro joined the club in the summer in a £59m deal from Lille, with INEOS beating off competition from Real Madrid to seal the signature of a defender who many believe to be a "generational talent".

Amorim is said to be very excited to work with the youngster, but injury has stopped him from making his debut so far.

GMS sources were informed previously that the clash with Arsenal on December 4th is one that Yoro is targeting for his comeback, which could come as a major boost for the new manager. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all also missed the game with Ipswich due to injury, leaving Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw as makeshift options in the centre of defence throughout the game.