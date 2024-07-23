Highlights Leon Edwards fights at UFC 304 this weekend and an old rivalry with Nate Diaz has reared its head.

Diaz told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters recently that he'd return to the UFC for a title shot against Edwards, in what would be a rematch.

Edwards' coach Dave Lovell, though, believes Diaz should instead retire.

What UFC champion Leon Edwards is doing against the best of the best fight after fight is nothing short of spectacular. His run in the UFC welterweight division (12-fight unbeaten streak) is impressive and is closing in on history-making. A major part of Edwards’ success can be attributed to his head coach, Dave Lovell, who received a lot of praise for his corner work during his pupil’s last-minute knockout at UFC 278 to win the belt.

Edwards and his team are gearing up for their main event fight this weekend when Belal Muhammad steps in to state his claim for the belt at UFC 304 in England on Saturday.

Before the action commences, Lovell joined Submission Radio to talk about a previous opponent of Edwards called Nate Diaz. The Cali native has been calling for the Edwards rematch because of how the last 10-seconds of their first fight transpired, but Lovell thinks Diaz should be more worried about retirement at this point.

Nate Diaz Should Retire, Dave Lovell Said

Diaz had previously called for a fight against Leon Edwards

Diaz and Edwards have history because they've fought one another before. And though it's a fight Diaz scored a meme-able moment in, when he rocked the British fighter, it was Edwards who took home the 'W'. Regardless, Diaz continues to covet a rematch and even told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters recently that he'd love to return to the UFC to make it happen.

Per Lovell, it doesn't seem to be a challenge Team Edwards is considering.

“That is sorta a joke. Leon ain’t got time for that Mickey Mouse business right now. I mean fair play to him. Nate is still making money, still fighting, but me personally, I think he needs to leave the game alone. He's taken a little bit of too much punishment. I know he was only boxing with Jorge, but he was still taking his toll on him, you know? Remember, this guy’s got life after fighting and if he carries on the way he is he's not gonna have much of a life. I love him. He’s a great guy, but sometimes fighters need to be saved from themselves. Nate is one of those cases.”

Diaz is fresh off a controversial decision win over another rival of his, Jorge Masvidal. Their first fight was in MMA, where Masvidal was given the nob via doctor’s stoppage, but the rematch took place in the ring. Following the win, Diaz used his platform to call out a few names, with Edwards being the first of the bunch:

Though Lovell isn’t keen on seeing his fighter rematch the cult hero, Diaz does have a very good argument to make for it as he took Edward’s best shots, continued to march forward and landed the most-impactful punch of their 25-minute battle:

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2

When we first saw Edwards and Muhammad tangle back in 2021, both men were vying for a chance at facing welterweight king Kamaru Usman. Instead of a conclusive ending, the fight was stopped due to a brutal eye-poke by Edwards that forced Muhammad to retire from the fight. The bout was ruled a no-contest, and we would have to wait nearly 40-months until we’d finally see them square off again. Since their first meeting, Edwards has put together a four-fight win streak, while Muhammad has won five in a row.

A major difference between this fight and the one from 2021, is that Edwards has the belt and has earned the ability to fight in his backyard, but that isn’t scaring Muhammad, as he believes that he will break the Brit’s will with the use of his high-level grappling and focused mindset. Edwards, of course, has gone toe to toe with the division’s best wrestlers, and has even taken them down, but as champion, there’s no easy fights and Muhammad believes the belt will be his come Saturday night.