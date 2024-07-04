Highlights Le'Veon Bell was a versatile running back with the Steelers, earning three All-Pro nods.

After a contract dispute, Bell signed with the Jets but struggled, failing to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

Bell tried a career in boxing, winning two bouts and losing one, and expressed regret over leaving the Steelers.

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most polarizing running backs in the NFL throughout the 2010s, shaking defenses with his signature patient running style and quick feet.

Bell was a back who helped set the trend of NFL running backs who offer versatility as three-down backs with pass-catching ability. During his run from 2013-2017, Bell started in 62 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, notching 1,541 touches for 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns.

Le'Veon Bell Stats 2013-2017 Year Touches Scrimmage Yards Yards/Touch Yards/Game TD 2013 289 1,259 4.4 96.8 8 2014 373 2,215 5.9 138.4 11 2015 137 692 5.1 115.3 3 2016 336 1,884 5.6 157.0 9 2017 406 1,946 4.8 129.7 11

Following a contract dispute that saw Bell sit out the entire 2018 season, the Steelers lost the star running back to the New York Jets following a messy holdout during the 2018 season.

Le’Veon Bell Signs With the New York Jets

Steelers unable to retain Bell after a long holdout

Prior to the 2019 season, the Jets signed Bell on a four-year, $52.5 million deal following a long holdout in Pittsburgh. Amid contract disputes with the Steelers front office, Bell elected to sit out the entirety of the 2018 season after back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons with Pittsburgh.

Bell released a pair of cryptic tweets amid his holdout, in his infamous upside-down font:

After signing with New York, Bell faced his share of struggles, failing to tally 1,000 yards in a season. In fact, Bell never came close to 1,000 yards in a season after being cut by the Jets in 2020.

New York attempted to find a trade partner for Bell, but failed, resulting in his release. Bell played just 17 games of his four-year contract.

Le'Veon Bell Stats 2019-2021 Season Team Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry TD 2019 NYJ 245 789 3.2 3 2020 NYJ 19 74 3.9 0 2020 KC 63 254 4.0 2 2021 BAL 31 83 2.7 2 2021 TB 8 18 2.3 0

Le'Veon in Pittsburgh vs. Le'Veon in New York

How Bell’s performance in Pittsburgh compares to his time in New York

With the Steelers, Bell was a three-time All-Pro in five seasons, earning first-team honors twice. In his first five seasons, Bell racked up the 18th-most yards from scrimmage of any player in NFL history through their first five seasons, just behind future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Le'Veon Bell holds the Steelers single-season record for yards from scrimmage with 2,215 in 2014.

From 2013-2017, Bell was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. Bell's running style was one of a kind and his versatility as a pass-catcher was before his time. Bell lined up in the backfield, as a slot receiver and sometimes on an island, as a lone receiver.

Bell was never able to replicate his success in New York. Though he posted 1,250 yards from scrimmage in 2019, Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. Following New York, Bell bounced around, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his final two seasons, Bell notched 19 starts in 34 games for four teams. Across all five seasons, Bell tallied just 1,218 yards on 366 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per carry.

Since being out of the league in 2021, Bell has reappeared in headlines numerous times, most recently making waves as a boxer. Bell has fought in three professional bouts and has a record of 2-1.

On May 25th, 2024, Bell defeated social media influencer Tristan Hamm in a unanimous decision. Bell also defeated fellow former NFL running back, Adrian Peterson, in an exhibition bout back in 2022.

Bell has also recently taken to social media, eyeing a potential reunion with the Steelers. In a message to fans, Bell stated, “I should never have left. I apologize. That’s on me.”

It is unclear if Pittsburgh has entertained the idea of bringing Bell back for a reunion, but the Steelers have a duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren that will look to be a top backfield in 2024. Bell’s tenure in Pittsburgh will be remembered as one of the biggest ‘what-ifs’ in Steelers history.

