Many motor racing drivers have one significant number that they stick with throughout their careers. Maybe it's superstition. Maybe they have that one certain event in either their childhood or early in their racing career that resonates with them so much that they can almost refuse to take any other number unless they have to change it.

Max Verstappen, before taking number 1, chose 33. Sergio Perez opted for number 11 in honour of former Real Madrid footballer Ivan Zamorano. George Russell's number is 63, his brother's karting number. Charles Leclerc has number 16, which is his birthday, while Lando Norris is number 4 as it best fits his LN4 logo.

For Sir Lewis Hamilton, his number is 44. The seven-time Formula One world champion has even got merchandise with that special number on. There is a Monster energy drink especially titled LH44. He founded a charity called Mission 44, which aims to help young people from underserved backgrounds, creating a more inclusive future for young people by investing in solutions that empower them to overcome social injustice.

He will even drive with that number in the 2025 season, when he will compete for Ferrari. The Italian outfit teased his arrival with that one specific number. Upon closer inspection of the reveal, the Ferrari was the Tecnomodel Ferrari 625 as driven to victory by Maurice Trintignant in the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix - with the No.44 painted in white on it.

Lewis Hamilton's Connection to 44

It stems from his early karting days & his childhood