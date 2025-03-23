Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix after an official FIA report revealed that his car’s skid blocks showed excessive wear. The Englishman finished in sixth place at the Shanghai International Circuit, unable to keep up with the pace of his teammate Charles Leclerc.

The FIA has indicated that the wear on his skid blocks measured around 8.6mm, falling short of the required 9mm, and the matter was referred to the stewards for further investigation. In the end, there were no extenuating circumstances, and so Hamilton's car was declared not to comply with the regulations.

Ultimately, this meant Hamilton lost his sixth-place finish in the grand prix following his victory in the sprint race in Shanghai on Saturday, his first win for his new team. The 40-year-old was disqualified from the 2023 US GP while he was driving with Mercedes for a similar infringement, and history has repeated itself.

Why Lewis Hamilton Was Disqualified From Chinese GP

Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc have also been hit with the same fate

Formula 1 cars have skid blocks in the floor that are meant to ensure that the car maintains a certain ride height and does not run too low. The skids are situated in the underfloor wooden plank, which also has a minimum depth for the same reason.

If one is worn too much, it confers a potential performance advantage caused by the car being able to run lower than would otherwise have been possible. For this reason, Hamilton has been disqualified, while Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc have suffered similar fates for having their vehicles too light to compete. See the explanation below:

Leclerc finished one position ahead of Hamilton in the main race, but Ferrari are now set to lose the points of both drivers. Hamilton's alleged infringement did not affect his sprint race result, however, when he managed to claim victory in his Ferrari earlier in the weekend.

The double disqualification for Ferrari means that Esteban Ocon, Kimi Antonelli, Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman – who had finished in seventh through to 10th respectively – are now promoted by two positions, while Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz also take home points by moving into the top 10, given that Gasly has also been disqualified from P11.