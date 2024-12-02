Lewis Hamilton endured another bitterly disappointing weekend as his time at Mercedes drew another week closer to coming to an end with a whimper. The 39-year-old wanted to bow out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix early after plummeting down the field from sixth on the grid.

For a short while, it looked doubtful that Hamilton would even complete the season with Mercedes after seemingly threatening to quit the team early following an underwhelming showing at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. He ultimately confirmed that he would see out the rest of the campaign, before moving to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton might well have been regretting that decision, though, when he was slapped with a five-second penalty at the start of Sunday's race for a false start. However, when he was hit with another penalty later in race for speeding in the pit line, the seven-time world champion had simply had enough.

Lewis Hamilton Threatened to Switch Off his Car Mid-Way Through the Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes had to persuade their driver to continue

After being told that he'd have to serve the speeding penalty before completing his current lap, a dejected Hamiton told Mercedes' race engineer Peter Bonnington that he didn't intend to continue in the race:

"Park the car, mate. Retire the car. I’m switching off when I get there!"

Bonnington managed to persuade his man to stay in the race by telling him: "If you want a five-second penalty in the next race, then it’s fine. We only have to do one more lap but we will drive through the pit lane."

Hamilton did serve his penalty, driving through the pit lane, before eventually finishing in 12th place. Despite crossing the line, the Brit was a full 20 seconds shy of finishing in the points. Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff sympathised with Hamilton, while clarifying why it was crucial that Hamilton served his punishment immediately.

"With the false start and the pit lane speeding, and it came to a point where it almost didn’t make any sense to continue," Wolff declared, per PlanetF1. "But if you park the car, you’re carrying this five-second penalty into Abu Dhabi, and that’s why we had to take it. The race was bad, and I think the car was super difficult for both of our drivers. It just didn’t turn, when the grip kicks in the understeer, there’s unbearable understeer. And both of them suffered from that."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hamilton's 12th place finish is his lowest of any F1 race in which he has completed in 2024.

Hamilton held his hands up for his own errors during the race: "The false start which was my fault and resulted in a penalty which I served during my stop. I then had the puncture which was just unfortunate followed by the pit lane speeding which was on me, too."

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 02/12/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 429 2. Lando Norris McLaren 349 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 341 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 291 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 272

Lewis will bring the curtain down on his 12-year association with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi next week, but isn't hopeful of a storybook ending. "I don’t think we’re going to end up in a high," he admitted.

"It will end and I think what’s important is how we turn up, we give it our best shot. I don’t anticipate a particularly much better weekend than we’ve had in the past weekends, but naturally I’ll try. Go in with low hopes and maybe come out with a better result. It doesn’t really make a big difference either way.

"It’s been a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I’m just grateful I’m still standing and I’m still okay. I’ve had great races in my life and I’ve had bad races in my life. Not too many bad ones."