Lewis Hamilton is set to legally change his name as he transitions to his new Ferrari team and enters his 19th season in Formula One. The British star, who received a knighthood in 2021 for services to motorsport, discussed his motivations for making the change back in 2022, with there being one reason he wants to draw attention to as he makes the change.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: “I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton. Actually, none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name.

"Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 11/01/25) Races 356 Drivers' Championships 7 Race wins 105 Podiums 202 Career points 4,862.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67

In a typically classy interview, the Brit then went on to explain that carrying his mum’s name forward with him was important, particularly because of all the selfless work she had done alongside his father, Antony Hamilton, in giving him the resources as a child to succeed. The love shared between the seven-time world champion and his mother, Carmen, was clear after he won the British Grand Prix in 2024. The special victory came 945 days after his last, (the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021 during his memorable title battle with Max Verstappen) Hamilton’s longest wait for a win in his whole career by a considerable margin.

Lewis Hamilton Joining Exclusive Group in 2025

The Brit will become just the fifth driver to race in F1 in his 40s

Hamilton had feared his best days were behind him, as that victory also made him the oldest race winner in the sport since the 1994 season when fellow Brit Nigel Mansell took the chequered flag 0.018s ahead of Michael Schumacher. This year, he’s joining an illustrious group, becoming just the fifth driver to race in his 40s this century. Other world champions in the group include Fernando Alonso, still on the grid with Aston Martin, as well as Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen.

Related Why Lewis Hamilton Has 44 on Formula 1 Car Lewis Hamilton has always raced in a car with the number 44 on it, and there's a special reason why.

The British driver could yet put himself in an even more exclusive pack, eyeing to become just the fourth driver to win a world championship after their 40th birthday. Nino Farina was just a month short of his 44th birthday when he won F1’s first title in 1950. Juan Manuel Fangio is the man Hamilton must look up to; the Argentinian legend winning all five of his titles in his fifth decade, ranging from being 40 in his 1951 winning campaign and having turned an incredible 46 by the time he wrapped up his last one in 1957. Jack Brabham also took his third and final championship in 1966, aged 40.