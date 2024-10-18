Lionel Messi . His name is synonymous with excellence. His reputation is known around the globe across generations, beyond borders and past economic barriers. Children of celebrities and kids playing street soccer in rural India wear his jerseys.

Messi created a fervor in the league, increased the visibility of MLS from the minute he stepped foot onto the rain-soaked walkway at his announcement ceremony, sales of merchandise and subscriptions soared. And that was all before he stepped onto the pitch to play.

In two months, he helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup and reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup. Yet there was work to do. Miami ended their forgettable season in MLS second from last in the Eastern Conference. That was all about to change.

Messi Has Been in MVP Form in 2024

Building on the momentum of 2023

This season, Messi and his trio of friends from FC Barcelona ( Sergio Busquets , Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez ) have led Miami to the inevitable MLS points record, running away with an early lead in the league straight up to the Supporters' Shield.

Naysayers will revisit the reality that Messi had 15 starts and has not even played half of the minutes Miami has played this season. Moreover, across those 15 starts, The Herons have earned ten wins, four ties and one loss which was to Atlanta United. Inter Miami has 21 wins this season.

Yet, he is a phenomenon. Messi is averaging 1.73 goal contributions per 90 minutes. After suffering an ankle injury during Copa América, Messi was sidelined for two months. Yet upon his return, he lived up to his name and scored two goals with no hesitation.

Truly, MVP awards in the United States have most often been won for performance stats. Messi is tied for fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race with 17 goals, and sixth in assists with 15, equaling 32 total goal contributions, which is tied for second in the league.

Messi blows the competition out of the water when it comes to Goals per 90 (1.05) and Assists per 90 (0.93), and would likely be leading the league in both categories if he was healthy for the whole season.

Lionel Messi 2024 MLS Stats Category Stat MLS Rank Goals 17 T-4th Assists 15 T-3rd Goal Contributions 32 T-2nd Goal Contributions/90 1.73 1st Goal-Creating Actions/90 1.48 1st

Messi's Influence Goes Beyond Stats

World Cup winner has transformed MLS

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, there is more to the Most Valuable Player award than statistics. Without Messi, Inter Miami’s current roster would not exist. Without Messi, Olivier Giroud may not have considered coming to MLS. Without Messi, more international high-profile arrivals like Antoine Griezmann would not be debating crossing the pond for American soil.

After receiving the Spanish publication Marca's America Award, a.k.a, the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) award on Thursday, Messi said, “I am still hungry for titles even though I am a bit older, and my family keeps growing. I feel their support, so I am unstoppable. I love playing football and everything it gives me.”

Messi has brought both growth and a deeper legitimacy to soccer in the United States. Everywhere he plays, or sometimes doesn’t because of injury, his mere presence drives ticket sales and attention from both local and global audiences.

He’s going up against some heavy hitters like Columbus Crew’s tenacious Cucho Hernández, LA Galaxy’s midfield maestro Riqui Puig, even his own teammate and friend Luis Suarez who recorded 18 goals and seven assists in 26 games.

MLS club staff, players and media members will vote for the nominees from Oct. 7-21. All awards, except the Supporters' Shield and the Golden Boot, will be determined by the votes of the club staff, players and media members. Something important to keep in mind; voters are asked not to consider Leagues Cup, US Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup or international performances when voting, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out for the GOAT of modern-day soccer.

Either way, MLS would not be the destination on the soccer map that it would become without Messi. American sports are as much business as they are athletics. As such, he deserves the award for being Most Valuable Player in the league.