There's no doubt at all that Lionel Messi is the greatest Barcelona player of all-time. The Argentine spent over two decades among the academy and the senior team, becoming a global icon along the way. He accomplished just about everything he possibly could during his tenure in Spain and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who's forged a legacy half as impressive at one club.

For a while, it seemed like Messi was destined to spend his entire career at Barcelona and retire having never played for another club. He was Barcelona through and through and the idea of him wearing someone else's shirt was absurd. The unthinkable happened, though, and he left the club in 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

These days, he can be found plying his trade in the United States, playing for Inter Miami. He'll retire most known for his time with Barcelona, though, and the image of his emotional farewell is something every football fan will remember. So, why did he actually leave after such a storied tenure?

It All Came Down to Money

Barcelona couldn't afford to offer Messi a new contract

After an incredible run that spanned 21 years at Barcelona in which Messi went from an exciting young prospect, to a global phenomenon and arguably the greatest player in the history of football, his exit was a result of money issues. The late 2010s saw the Catalan side hit with some serious financial difficulties and, simply put, they couldn't afford to offer Messi a new contract once his current deal expired.

Issues had sprung a little earlier than that, though. Messi grew unhappy with the situation at Camp Nou as the team declined while he remained at the peak of his powers. He tried to leave for Manchester City in 2020, activating a deal in his contract that would allow him to leave for free at the end of each season if he wanted to.

The club claimed that he'd missed the deadline on that clause, though, refusing to let him leave. The option to take them to court was there, but the now 37-year-old cared too much about the club to ever do that, as he revealed in an interview, saying: "I would never go to court against Barcelona. I told the club that I wanted to go. I had been telling him that all year."

Instead, he remained with the team for another season and once his contract expired in 2021, the general expectation was that he'd sign a new deal that summer and remain with Barcelona going forward. That wasn't to be the case, though, and after finding out that the side couldn't afford to even offer him a new deal, Messi was left with little choice. He left the team and quickly signed for PSG.

Why Barcelona Couldn't Afford It

La Liga's strict rules cost them dearly

Once the summer of 2021 rolled around, Messi had decided he was prepared to commit his future to Barcelona, but the club couldn't afford to offer him a new contract. Reports suggest that he was even willing to take a 50% paycut to ensure that he remained with the side, but that couldn't be done either. The reason was La Liga's financial fair play rules and how strict they are.

Each and every club in Spain has a spending cap that can increase or decrease depending on the level of debt that each individual team is in. With Barcelona losing €487m during the 2020/21 season, their budget that summer was cut from over €600m to not even €100m meaning they couldn't afford a new deal. Rules to prevent fraud and exploitation in the league meant Messi couldn't take an even bigger wage cut to work within this new budget, or play for free.

Speaking on his exit, Messi revealed that his contract demands were never the issue behind his exit and it was all down to La Liga and the division's rules.

"My contract was never the issue... What I know is that I did everything I could. The club say it could not happen because of LaLiga. I can guarantee you that I did everything I could to stay. Last year I didn't want to and I said that, but this year it was different."

With that, he moved to PSG and remained with the club for two years before moving onto the United States and joining David Beckham's project at Inter Miami. At 37 years old, time is running out for Messi to ever return to Barcelona, but considering he had the chance in 2023, it doesn't look like he will.

There's a Chance Messi Returns to Barcelona

Time is running out

A fairytale reunion with Barcelona before he calls time on his career is what a lot of fans will want for Messi. To some, it still doesn't seem right watching him play in a different club's kit. With that said, he's now 37 years old and the odds of him ever returning to the team grow slimmer by the day.

After he decided to leave PSG in 2023, reports suggested that Barcelona were interested in bringing Messi back to Spain two years after his departure. For one reason or another, though, he decided to look elsewhere and joined Inter Miami. Whether that means the curtain is fully closed on a return to Camp Nou or not remains to be seen, but time is not on his side at this point.