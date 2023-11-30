Highlights Lionel Messi reportedly rejected the chance to join CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League in Miami due to his ongoing issue with Jamie Carragher.

Host Kate Abdo cited Messi's issue with Carragher as the reason why he rejected an invitation from the team.

Messi messaged Carragher on social media, calling him a "donkey" for his comments about the Argentine's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi reportedly rejected the opportunity to appear on CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League while the broadcast team were in Miami, with host Kate Abdo referencing his long-standing issue with Jamie Carragher as the reason why. The World Cup winner has previously had a run-in with the former Liverpool defender, and it seems as if that resentment has not yet passed.

Any broadcaster in the world would dream of having the Argentine join them for a night of coverage, especially for a night of Champions League football given his exploits in the competition. Having lifted the famous silverware four times and set the record for most Champions League group stage goals, he would certainly be well-placed to give his thoughts on yesterday's games which featured Arsenal battering RC Lens 6-0, while Manchester United could only draw 3-3 with Galatasaray after a calamitous error from Andre Onana.

Lionel Messi's record in the Champions League Trophy wins 4 Appearances 163 Goals 129 Assists 45 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

Messi allegedly refused to work with Carragher

And with CBS in Miami for matchweek five's coverage, there was a perfect opportunity to link up with the Inter Miami superstar. And host Abdo, speaking to Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards, revealed that an invitation had been sent to his club, asking him to be a guest of honour. However, it wasn't Messi's busy schedule that kept him from attending the show, but instead an issue with Carragher.

"You know that we made an official invitation extended one to Inter Miami and we asked him to come on the show. Do you know what the official response was from Inter Miami? Am I allowed to say this? "Apparently Lionel Messi will not be doing any television show that Jamie Carragher is a part of."

Brutal from the magician. Carragher, having launched to Messi's defence seconds earlier by saying that there was no comparison to be made between him and his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, could only laugh about the apparent rejection from the football great, while everyone else enjoyed a laugh at his expense.

Video: Messi rejects chance to work with CBS

Why Messi has a problem with Carragher

All while that was going on, you can hear Richards shouting "Burro" from the side, which links into the story. Messi had called the Liverpool icon that, a term which translates to 'donkey', back in January 2022, after Carragher had criticised the 36-year-old's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He had spoken about how he didn't think that the move was a good fit, comparing it to Ronaldo's move back to Manchester United in that same summer. When picking his Team of the Year for Sky Sports, he revealed that Messi had then messaged him on Instagram to fire back at him.

"I had a little pop at Ronaldo early in the season. I didn’t think it was a great signing for United. And I said the example of Messi. I didn’t think Messi was a great signing for PSG… "Yeah, it was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram… From the man himself. I will not be showing private messages, but he basically called me a donkey."

Adding to the story in September 2023, Carragher revealed his shock about the message at first, describing on CBS how he thought it was initially a "fake account." He also stated that after Messi was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner the next night, the pundit reached out to congratulate him on the award. However, the World Cup winner didn't reply.

Messi's time in Paris ultimately did not end well, though, something which ultimately proved Carragher right. Despite winning two league titles in that time, he was booed by sections of the fanbase and even suspended after taking an unauthorised flight to Saudi Arabia. But despite Carragher maybe having a point, it seems as though it is unlikely we will see the Barcelona legend forgive him any time soon.