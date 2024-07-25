Highlights Lionel Messi was banned from international football due to corruption claims during the 2019 Copa America.

CONMEBOL criticised Messi's accusations and suspended him for three months.

Argentina would go on to win the next two editions of the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

He may now be the hero of Argentina after guiding his country to back-to-back Copa America victories and winning the 2022 World Cup, but there was once a time when Lionel Messi was banned from international football. Given all that he has achieved in the sport, it is hard to imagine anyone wanting to stop 'La Pulga' from putting on the famous blue and white striped jersey.

Although he has gone on to become his homeland's greatest-ever player, taking a place alongside the likes of Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes on the Mount Rushmore of Argentinian footballers, fans may have forgotten all about the Messiah's suspension from international football and how it came to be in the first place.

Messi Banned For Corruption Claims

The forward claimed that the 2019 Copa America had been fixed

The iconic forward's ban came after Argentina failed once again to be crowned kings of South America in 2019 as Messi desperately searched to win an illusive international trophy. With emotions running high after a third-place-playoff victory over Chile, the 37-year-old began making accusations of corruption.

During the aforementioned fixture, the little magician was sent off for just the second time in his professional career after a shoving match with Chilean midfielder Gary Medel, who also received the same fate. In protest, Messi avoided the medal ceremony and later declared that Argentina should not participate in what he described as a corrupt tournament. Having previously voiced his dissatisfaction with the official's performance in the semi-final defeat to Brazil, the forward claimed that the tournament was rigged in order to allow the Brazilians to be victorious.

"We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament. Medel is always right at the limit. With a yellow that would have been the end of it for both of us, but well, maybe what I said recently had an impact. "What's important is that the team finished well in the tournament. Maybe this was ordered and I ended up suffering because of what I said."

When asked if he feared backlash from CONMEBOL following his promise, Messi simply responded by saying 'the truth needed to be told.' He later apologised for his comments, but that didn't help him in the aftermath.

CONMEBOL's Response to Corruption Claims

The governing body put out a lengthy statement and banned Messi for three months

In the hours after Messi's accusations, the South American governing body hit back with a lengthy statement. Without naming the player, they criticised anyone accusing them of corruption:

"It is unacceptable that as a result of incidents typical in competitions, involving 12 teams, all on equal terms, unfounded accusations have been launched that lack the truth and question the integrity of the Copa America. "These accusations represent a lack of respect for the competition, all the participating players and the hundreds of professionals of Conmebol, an institution that since 2016 has been working tirelessly to make transparent, professionalise and develop South American football."

While different sanctions were touted, including a potential two-year ban from international football. In the end, Messi was handed just a three-month suspension, meaning he missed the next four internationals. He returned, fittingly, to face off against arch-rivals Brazil, with the diminutive attacker scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi has come up against Brazil 14 times in his professional career, scoring five times and winning on six occasions.

Messi's International Career Post Ban

The Argentine has won three major tournaments

In the years since his short ban, Messi has had by far the most successful spell of his international career. After his victorious return against Brazil, the then PSG man stepped up preparations for the next Copa America and didn't disappoint. He won his first international honours in 2021 thanks in no small part to some Emi Martinez antics.

This gave La Albiceleste the confidence that they could win their first World Cup since the days of Diego Maradona. With the final defeat in 2014 at the back of his mind, Messi rolled back the years with a number of clinical displays as not even a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick could prevent the Argentinians from getting their hands on the famous trophy for a third time.

With the veteran plying his trade in the MLS at this point, many would've assumed he would hang up his boots, at least for his national team, following his greatest achievement. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would stick around to win yet another Copa America in 2024, making it three successful international tournaments in a row.