Highlights Argentina defended their Copa America title with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time against Colombia, but controversy took over after unsavoury celebrations on the team bus.

Lionel Messi was absent from the bus, while Alexis Mac Allister was also not present among players singing a racist chant towards French players.

Chelsea players have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on social media after he live-streamed players singing the racist chant.

Argentina returned home on Monday evening to celebrate their successful Copa America title defence. A singular goal from Lautaro Martinez deep into extra-time was enough to separate themselves from Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

However, their 16th triumph came under a dark cloud after several of their players were filmed taking part in racist chants aimed at French players on the team bus away from the ground. The turbulence stems from when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez live-streamed players singing the song on social media.

This has led to many speculating about who exactly the culprits are, but fresh reports from ESPN and the Daily Mail point towards Messi and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister being among those not present at the time.

Messi Remained in Miami After Match

Inter Miami star substituted with an injury in the 66th minute

A distraught Messi was taken off in the 66th minute of the final following an injury, which led to his ankle swelling to twice its size. He was then later seen nursing his ankle in the technical area with a pack of ice.

According to ESPN, while his team-mates returned to Buenos Aires on Monday, Messi had stayed in Miami where he currently plays and appears to have not taken the team bus back to Buenos Aires. 'Messi remained in Miami, where the final was played, to have treatment on a right ankle injury picked up in the game,' the report states.

Related Lionel Messi Injury Update After Viral Picture Shows Argentine Star's Swollen Ankle Inter Miami CF Head Coach Tata Martino provided an update on the status of his star, Lionel Messi, on Tuesday.

Alexis Mac Allster was also not on the bus, according to reports in Argentina, while the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had also given an update on his condition on Instagram, writing: "The Copa América is over and the first thing I want is to thank everyone for the messages and greetings.

"I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the pitch again enjoying what I like to do most. I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had and Fide [Di Maria] leaves us but with another Cup. The older ones, like him, [Nicolas] Ota [Otamendi] or me, experienced it [Copa America] with special emotion, with other teammates who have already played several tournaments and added their experience as well, and with a group of young people who give their all in every ball."

Chelsea Facing Changing Room Upheaval

Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto have all unfollowed Fernandez on social media

Following this news, Liverpool and Inter Miami were handed a lifeline in their preparations for the new season. Chelsea, however, face quite the opposite.

With Fernandez being front and centre of the unfurling chaos, sources close to the Blues' players told the Daily Mail that their French contingent, which includes more than six players, are furious with the midfielder, while many of them have unfollowed him on social media. Wesley Fofana issued a statement in response to the video and, along with Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto, has unfollowed his teammate on social media.

On Tuesday evening, Fernandez posted an apology, which was then followed by a club statement which outlined the need for education. But with other Argentinian internationals also joining in with the distasteful songs, the end might still be far off as other clubs and footballing bodies undergo their own investigations.