The Premier League has clarified why Lisandro Martinez was allowed to remain on the pitch following a high, studs-up challenge on Cole Palmer. The Manchester United defender received a yellow card for the incident, which occurred deep into stoppage time as the Red Devils clung to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

After a scoreless first half, the match came alive after the break when Robert Sanchez fouled Rasmus Hojlund in the box, giving interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side the lead via the penalty spot. Moises Caicedo then equalised with a powerful volley, as the league's most drawn fixture lived up to its reputation. Overall, it capped off a solid week for United, who bounced back from Erik ten Hag’s departure with a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in a midweek cup tie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United versus Chelsea is the most-drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 27 of the last 65 meetings ending in a tie.

Martinez's Challenge not Deemed 'Serious Foul Play'

Chelsea players were convinced he should have been sent off

Additional good news for the Red Devils was that Martinez was permitted to remain on the field, despite the Chelsea players' protests that the challenge warranted more than just a yellow card. The Premier League has since vindicated VAR's decision not to overturn the on-field decision, stating on X:

"The referee issued a yellow card to Martinez for a challenge on Palmer. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge and not serious foul play."

Sunday evening's clash was the final one of the short-but-sweet van Nistelrooy interim leadership, as Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is set to take reins from November 11 when United take on Ipswich Town away from home. The 39-year-old will be taking charge of a team currently residing in 13th in the Premier League, with just three wins after 10 games so far.