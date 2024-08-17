Lisandro Martinez has proven to be a huge personality since he arrived in the Premier League in 2022. The Manchester United stalwart was initially mocked and written off, with his height being pinned as something that would be detrimental against the aggressive forwards in English football.

However, the defender has proved all his doubters wrong with his fiery and intense nature shining through. The 26-year-old is also more than capable in possession of the ball and is one of the key players to Erik ten Hag's style of play at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only two players have made more appearances under Erik ten Hag than Lisandro Martinez, who has been managed by the Dutchman in 181 games.

Football fans love a player who leaves it all on the pitch, and that described Martinez perfectly. The passion and emotion of the centre-back shine through at vital moments, and this helped him quickly become a fan favourite at 'The Theatre of Dreams'. Supporters have come to know him as 'The Butcher' but it's not always been clear exactly why.

Where 'The Butcher' Nickname Came From

He's lived up to the moniker

While some may be quick to jump to the conclusion that the Argentine is a dirty player who is constantly cutting down opposing attackers, this isn't quite the case. This is confirmed by the man himself, who explained (per talkSPORT): "I'm not one to make nasty tackles, but I do go after every ball as if it were my last one."

So, his aggressive and battling nature are contributing factors to the nickname handed to Martinez, but he tries his best to harness that energy in the right way. He revealed the name 'The Butcher' was given to him during his time playing for Dutch side Ajax. The Red Devils' defender stated:

"Yes, I am called the Carnicero – The Butcher of ­Amsterdam. We Argentines do ­everything with passion, and when I go out on the pitch, I fight for every ball. If I have to step over dead bodies, I do it. I want to win every 50-50 situation because I know that I am fighting for food for every member of my family and for my friends. That is the feeling I have – and every Argentinian has. It is the kind of ­motivation I cannot explain."

The 2024/25 season got off to a brilliant start for the Red Devils, with Martinez showing his bravery in locking horns with Fulham's physically imposing winger Adama Traore. In the aftermath of the narrow 1-0 victory, he showed he's just as confident off the pitch as he is fearless on it by claiming: "I sent him to the gym."

Martinez's Manchester United Career

Close

Man United have been going through an identity crisis for well over a decade now, with the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson being firmly in the rear-view mirror. However, trophies are never out of the question at Old Trafford due to the wonderful players to pull on the famous red shirt.

Martinez's arrival in England coincided with what looked to be a mini-revolution on the red side of Manchester as Ten Hag guided the club back into the Champions League and EFL Cup success. Unfortunately, the central defender's importance to the side was highlighted the following year as he missed large parts of a disappointing campaign through injury. He returned in time to help the Red Devils defeat local rivals Man City in the FA Cup final to secure a good end to the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez's Manchester United Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 39 1 1 Champions League 1 0 0 Europa League 10 0 0 FA Cup 5 0 0 EFL Cup 5 0 0 Community Shield 1 0 0