Highlights Liverpool have unveiled a more simplified badge ahead of the new Premier League season.

The crest was designed to maximise Liverpool's social media profile.

The iconic previous logo will remain outside Anfield and across the club's training ground.

As the hours tick down to the official new beginning at Liverpool under the Arne Slot regime, the club have undergone a major transformation ahead of their opening Premier League fixture. The Reds will visit newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the early kick-off on Saturday, with the Dutch manager hoping to make the perfect start to life at the most successful team in English football.

As part of the new era, the Merseysiders have unveiled a brand-new crest, having opted to simplify their former badge to include just the famous Liver bird and the initials LFC. The reason for this has now been explained, and the answer is largely centred around the club's presence on digital platforms.

Liverpool Reveal New Badge

The new logo will appear across their social media

It was announced before the start of the new season that the football club had chosen to rebrand, which involved introducing a more easily identifiable badge as opposed to the one that has been adorned on all Liverpool material since 1992. The previous crest included the Shankly Gates at the top, the Eternal Flames in memory of those who lost their lives during the Hillsborough disaster and the famous saying 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'

The most recent update has seen the logo be turned down several notches, to just include the Liver bird on its own with the club's initials embroidered underneath. This has been done to enhance the club's profile on social media and to align with new digital marketing strategies. A statement on the club's website explained this decision further, elaborating:

"It will be used to represent LFC across all the club’s social media platforms, the official website and mobile app. The Liver Bird will also be used in a digital and TV context next season by national and international media, including the Premier League’s host broadcasters. "With more than 86 per cent of visitors to Liverpoolfc.com and 98 per cent of users of club social channels coming from mobile devices, there is a need to make club branding much clearer and more legible in increasingly smaller spaces."

Liverpool to Keep Old Logo Outside Anfield

The popular crest will remain in physical locations

As detailed in a report from the Liverpool Echo, there are no plans to change the popular crest in physical locations, meaning that the badge that adorns both Anfield and Liverpool's training complex will remain the same as the previous one for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Opta, Liverpool have been handed the easiest opening five Premier League games of the 2024/25 season.

The old crest, released in 1992, was designed to celebrate the club's centenary and linked back to several key moments and figures throughout the club's history. While the more practical badge has its uses, its design has become less popular, and it was ranked as just the 10th best crest for all the 2024/25 Premier League clubs.