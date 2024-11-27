Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have been booed by Liverpool supporters throughout their Champions League tie against Real Madrid, and football fans are convinced they know why. The atmosphere inside Anfield was particularly hostile throughout the first half, as the home crowd sought to intimidate the travelling support.

Although each opposition player didn't receive the warmest reception, Bellingham and Mbappe were singled out every time they seemingly picked up the ball. And while some might assume that it was fans simply trying to intimidate the two most dangerous players on Madrid's team, others believe it's to do with their links to the Reds.

Both Bellingham and Mbappe had been linked to Liverpool in the past

Both Bellingham and Mbappe were linked to Liverpool at points during their careers before completing moves to Spain instead, leaving many Reds fans disappointed. Recent reports revealed that the Merseyside outfit actually reached a 'verbal agreement' with the latter to join the club before a U-turn led to them pursuing Darwin Nunez instead.

The links to Bellingham, though, were much more publicised when he was reaching the end of his stay at Borussia Dortmund. With him quickly becoming one of the best midfielders in the world, they had been linked to him for much of 2023 when it was widely expected that the English midfielder would be leaving the Signal Iduna Park, but they reportedly ended their pursuit after being put off by the £100m asking price.

Both players would subsequently go on to join Real Madrid instead, but fans clearly are still bitter about both moves falling through, given the boos throughout the game. Viewers online were quick to notice the reaction from the crowd, with rival supporters finding the whole thing particularly odd given that they were never Liverpool players.

One wrote: "Liverpool fans are booing Mbappe and Bellingham because "Anfield Sector" made them believe they were joining them instead of Madrid." Another said: "Liverpool fans booing Bellingham and Mbappe because they couldn’t afford to sign them."