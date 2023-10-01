Highlights Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after a controversial game against Tottenham, with a disallowed goal and multiple red cards.

PGMOL issued an apology to Liverpool for the incorrect offside call on Luis Diaz's goal, but it provides little consolation for Jurgen Klopp.

Things could go from bad to worse for Liverpool as they could potentially face a fine for ill-discipline

Liverpool have had a tough weekend after suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday evening. The game finished 2-1 in favour of the hosts, but was also full of controversial moments and refereeing decisions.

The majority of the fall-out from the match has surrounded the 'significant human error' that took place during the call to disallow Luis Diaz' first-half goal for offside wrongly. An apology has been made to Liverpool after a statement was released by PGMOL following the conclusion of the game to acknowledge that the error had taken place.

That won't even feel like a consolation for Jurgen Klopp, who saw his side beaten by a Heung-Min Son tap-in and an unfortunate Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute. Cody Gakpo had pulled his side level with a powerful strike on the turn, with the Dutchman injuring himself while taking the shot.

Gakpo's replacement at half-time was Diogo Jota as Klopp picked the Portuguese forward ahead of an in-form Darwin Núñez to enter the fray. In hindsight, it may not have been the correct call for matters completely out of the manager's hands.

Liverpool facing charges for 'ill-discipline'

Jota was shown a red card for two bookable offences, with two separate fouls on Destiny Udogie in the second-half of the game. This reduced the Reds to nine men after Curtis Jones had been sent off in the first 45 minutes for a tackle on Yves Bissouma. That was originally given as a yellow card before VAR's intervention saw it upgraded to red.

According to The Echo, Liverpool could be handed a fine following the game. Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk were all booked during the encounter with Klopp's assistant manager - Peter Krawietz - also being shown a yellow card. This adds up to more than the five yellow card threshold that can see action taken against clubs by the FA.

A £25,000 fine is the normal outcome for a team that accumulates six or more cards in a game which the Reds did when taking into account the five yellow cards and two red cards, but with all the controversy in the game surrounding the officiating, it is yet to be seen whether the FA will take a more lenient view on Liverpool this time round. Klopp will feel his side have been extremely hard done by should a financial punishment be handed out on top of the lost points.

Jurgen Klopp has his say on 'ill-disciplined' Reds

During his post-match press conference, the German boss was quick to point out: “It’s important to me that people don’t start thinking we have so many red cards, so we are a kicking team. We don’t (go kicking players)."

While discussing the four red cards his side have been shown in only seven league games, Klopp continued: “The first red card for Alex wasn’t a red card. Second is for a normal foul I would say. Third is for that situation (about Curtis), and the fourth I don’t understand how many games where you see 11 vs 9. It doesn’t happen all that often and we were not kicking Tottenham players. We were trying to play football."

The Reds only had one man sent off in the Premier League during the entirety of the 2023/24 season, meaning four from seven games is very uncharacteristic. Time will tell if action is taken against Liverpool in the coming days.

