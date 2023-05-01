Highlights Liverpool fans boo national anthem due to historical distrust of UK government.

The Hillsborough disaster deepened fan animosity towards establishment.

Fans see anthem booing as a call for justice, equality, and against hunger and poverty.

Another major domestic cup final has come and gone, and once again, Liverpool are in the headlines for a couple of reasons. First, their dramatic triumph over Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup - but also for their fans' decision to boo the English national anthem before the match took place.

It's not the first time that the Reds have booed the song - whether it's the God Save the Queen or God Save the King rendition. Whenever they boo it, they face plenty of backlash from others - especially online - but what are the reasons behind it? For a myriad of reasons stretching back over 40 years, they've been unhappy with the UK government and the British Royal family - something they've never shied away from sharing.

Liverpool fans have grown disillusioned with the UK government

The tension goes back over 40 years

There are several reasons why many Liverpool supporters boo the national anthem. It started back in the 1980s when the Conservative government planned to put the city into a “managed decline”.

That feeling hasn't dissipated over the years and, in fact, has increased with the left-leaning city feeling disconnected from the government's policies and the state. With food banks set up outside Anfield and Goodison Park to help those in the city unable to afford food, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone from Liverpool who doesn't hold some form of animosity towards the UK government.

To voice their frustrations, Liverpool fans have taken to booing the national anthem whenever they appear in domestic cup finals, where it's played prior to kick-off. Following the coronation of King Charles III in 2023, they also booed the anthem when it was played shortly before their Premier League match against Brentford.

Hillsborough disaster intensified animosity towards government

They feel let down by the establishment in the aftermath of the event

The Hillsborough disaster is the most horrific moment in the history of Liverpool Football Club - and, indeed, a terrible incident for the wider footballing community in general. The tragic event that claimed the lives of 97 Reds fans was devastating, and it will never be forgotten. It's not just remembered for the awful events that unfolded that day, though, but also for how the government and the media reacted to it.

Liverpool supporters were made public enemies and were blamed by the media for what happened, with certain tabloid newspapers publishing some shocking content in the immediate aftermath. In the years since, Liverpool fans have been resolved of all blame, and the backlash aimed at The Sun, in particular, for covering the event in such a questionable manner has been huge.

You'll struggle to find a single Liverpool fan who doesn't dislike the newspaper, but they also feel as though the government could have done more to help the city during the traumatic ordeal. They feel as though they were betrayed by the establishment running the country, and have been firmly against the Conservative party ever since.

Football journalist and Liverpool fan, Tony Evans, explained that the club's fan base will likely never stop booing the national anthem - and that they do it as a cry for justice.