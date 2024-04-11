Highlights Liverpool fans won't bring flags to Anfield for the upcoming European clash with Atalanta.

Supporters are protesting against club owners Fenway Sports Group, who have announced intentions to increase ticket prices.

Jurgen Klopp is in his final few months as Liverpool's manager and has praised the club's supporters ahead of the big Europa League fixture.

Liverpool supporters have decided against bringing flags to Anfield as the Reds prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night. Manager Jurgen Klopp has the opportunity to depart the club in the best fashion possible, by lifting the only trophy that has eluded him during his tenure on Merseyside.

The Merseyside outfit have home advantage for the first leg of their last-eight tie with the Serie A outfit, but the famous Kop end will look different to normal. Liverpool's home ground is notorious for its intimidating atmosphere on European nights, with fear being struck into opposing players and supporters.

This has been on full display during Klopp's time at the club, in a historic 4-3 comeback success over the German's former team Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and the famed 4-0 triumph over Lionel Messi's Barcelona. On that night in 2019, the crowd erupted as Trent Alexander-Arnold took a quick corner and Divock Origi sealed a place in the final of Europe's elite competition.

On both of the mentioned occasions, there have been wonderful displays of flags and banners in the Kop. Anfield looks sensational visually as well as sounding impressive with the loyal fan base singing their hearts out. This will not be the case when Atalanta travel to England, however, as it has been confirmed that there will be no flags in the home stand.

No Flags in the Kop for Atalanta Game

Response to rising ticket prices

The reason behind the decision to bring no flags to the home tie against Atalanta is due to a decision made by Fenway Sports Group, the club's owners. A group called 'Spion Kop 1906' normally co-ordinate the banners and flags in the iconic stand, but have refused to do so for the European fixture.

They have done so to show their displeasure at the club's choice to increase ticket prices for the 2024/25 season. Spion Kop 1906 released a statement on social media to explain their stance, which read:

"We are disappointed in the football club’s decision towards ticket prices for 24-25. In response, there will be no flags on the Kop for Thursday night’s game. Unlike the club’s own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups."

A lot of the frustration stems from the lack of communication between the club and supporter groups before the decision was made to put prices up. Per The Athletic, there will be a two per cent increase in prices charged from the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

It's not the first time there has been a dispute between the fans and the hierarchy at the club since they took over in 2010, either. In 2016 - Klopp's first season - FSG announced a re-structuring in ticket prices, which saw season tickets in the new main stand at the time reach £1,029 and some individual tickets reaching highs of £77 for some games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won more European matches (55) than any other Liverpool manager in history.

That protest worked for the supporters as a large number walked out in the 77th minute despite the Reds being 2-0 up against Sunderland and the team on the pitch crumbled in the final minutes, conceding twice late on to drop points with the message hitting the owners and leading to them backtracking their plans.

Liverpool supporters are passionate and support their club through thick and thin, but are also not afraid to let those in charge know when they are unhappy about something. It's this fierce loyalty that contributes towards the usual special feeling inside the stadium on matchdays.

Jurgen Klopp Praises Anfield

Atalanta are the first team between Liverpool and the trophy

The Reds will wave goodbye to their iconic German manager at the end of the 2023-24 season and his final game could be in Dublin if they reach the Europa League final. There is still a chance the club could complete a treble after lifting the Carabao Cup in February and still being in the Premier League title race.

Everyone connected to the club will miss Klopp and supporters in the Kop will be hoping to see as many of his famous fist pumps as possible before the end of his reign, with or without flags. During an interview in the build-up to the Atalanta game with TNT Sport, the 55-year-old spoke of the importance of the crowd when it comes to European nights on Merseyside.

"I'm not really sure how it works, but it does. It's always a mix of the performance and the atmosphere. When we play well, the people are really ready for it. The people really enjoy these kind of things."

The feeling is mutual between the manager and the fans, as they both have Liverpool's best interests at heart, and it's likely the boss will understand the reasoning behind the protest taking place during an important match.